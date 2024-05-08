THE ONE WITH VIOLETS IN HER LAP to Have World Premiere at The Flea Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From playwright Patrice Danae Bell and director Olivia Ragan, The One With Violets In Her Lap is a full-length play with music based on the poetry of Sappho, the prolific Greek poet whom Plato referred to as "The Tenth Muse." Weaving contemporary dialogue with Sappho's own fragmented poetry, this play transports audiences to Ancient Greece, where we find a young Sappho lamenting to Aphrodite about her latest lady love. Little does Sappho know, the Goddess is actually listening. And she just might be in the mood to help a Lesbian out. A queer modern take on the greek tragedy, The One With Violets In Her Lap is a fantastical and fictional account of a brief time in Sappho's life- one we know so little about.

Bell and Ragan are multidisciplinary theatre artists based in Brooklyn, NYC, and are in search of innovative ways to bring new works to excited audiences. Implementing systems such as tiered ticket pricing and tips for performers, the two hope to reimagine what a night at the theater could be, for those both on and off the stage. A proud Black Lesbian, Patrice's work centers around the intersection of gender, sexuality and race, with a focus on the forgotten stories of women in history. Olivia, a longtime student of the Viewpoints technique, uses music and movement to craft stunning visuals and gripping narratives. Along with a stellar cast and design team, the two tell a dream-like story of love, loss, and lesbians. The One With Violets In Her Lap is a play about women, specifically women who love women, and finding their place in a world meant for neither.

Opening on May 17th and running May 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25 at The Flea Theater in downtown Manhattan. The One With Violets In Her Lap will feature Mariela Flor Olivo as Sappho. Additional casting includes: Jessie Lanza, Danielle Williams, Faith Porter, Prince Anthony Hall, Dylan Fitzpatrick, and Monica Bell. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, starting at $35.

