City Gate Productions Will Premiere One-Man Show THE CRACKPOT SHAKESPEARE THEORIES, VOLUME 1 in Ridgewood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queens-based actor and storyteller Jim Haines will premiere his original, one-man show THE CRACKPOT SHAKESPEARE THEORIES, VOLUME 1 this June as part of the Queens Rising slate of performances. Running June 28-30 at the Stone Circle Theatre (aka Ridgewood Presbyterian Church), 59-14 70th Avenue, Queens, NY 11385. Click here for tickets.

Who is Will Shakespeare and why does Jim Haines want you to like him so darn much? This central question is the focus of this one-man show centering on a middle-aged actor reflecting upon his life's stories, choices, and questions about the universe. Take a journey guided by one brash and oft-hilarious man through the work of one lofty and oft-misunderstood artist. And maybe discover how Shakespeare might save your life too. Verily!

Written and Performed by Jim Haines; Developed by Julie Kline; Directed by Erin Layton.

CITY GATE PRODUCTIONS: creating exceptional live theatre across Queens. Telling stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the beautiful diversity of the borough.

Comments