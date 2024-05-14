WAVES, ALL THAT GLOWS SEES Comes to Flushing Town Hall This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, families with young children can partake in a magical and mesmerizing theatrical experience at Flushing Town Hall. There will be three performances of “Waves, All That Glows Sees” in three different languages, English, Spanish and Mandarin.

Waves, all that Glows Sees, is a beautiful, immersive sea story with live music. To begin, families follow a little pathway of shells and stones into a big tent as they listen to the sound of someone playing the harmonica. Once inside, they encounter a tall man who is dreaming of the sea. As he enchants the audiences with his gentle music, he makes sand, turtles, seagulls, and fish appear, and then dune grass, the sky, and boats, as time passes. The performance is like a charming “postcard,” offering images, music, words, and silence, resembling a poem for someone you love or a holiday on an invented beach.

This one-of-a-kind family experience was created by the Théâtre des Confettis, a Canadian troupe known for audacious choices and a significant contribution to the development of dramatic arts for children and young people.

“When we first saw Waves by Théâtre des Confettis all the adults and children were mesmerized by the beautiful atmosphere their performance created,” says Flushing Town Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. “I can’t wait to see how our audiences will react to this charming performance at an imagined beach, filled with music, poetry, and silence. We are thrilled to be one of a handful of theatres in New York City that bring programming for very young audiences. It’s taken us 6 years to bring Waves to NYC!”

In-Person Tickets:

$15 General Admission; $12 for Members, Seniors, and Students with ID; $8 for Children

The show is suitable for children ages 18 months to 4 years. Each show runs approx. 45 minutes.

In English: Sat, May 25, 2024 @ 1:00pm

En Español: Sat, May 25, 2024 @ 3:00pm

In Mandarin/English: Sun, May 26, 2024 @ 2:15pm

