The Twenty Nine Hour Venture Will Host Talkback Following Benefit Reading Of SHAME BOMB

The Twenty Nine Hour Venture will be holding a talkback directly following the one night only benefit reading of SHAME BOMB by Ed Clark, directed by Chari Arespacochaga.

As part of the playwright's dedication to fostering safer communities as reflected in the narrative of the piece, the talkback will surround how theatre influences change in society and supports important missions such as gun law reform. JV Mercanti will moderate the discussion, with the panel including the playwright, director, members of the cast, and representatives from The Brady Center, March for Our Lives, and NewYorkRep.

The benefit performance will take place in Theatre 3 at Theatre Row on Friday, May 17th, 2024 at 7:00PM. SHAME BOMB will star Ilda Mason (Spielberg's West Side Story), Kurt Uy (CBS's Tommy), Jeffrey Grover (FX/Hulu's Feud: Capote's Women), Jacqueline Sydney (MCC Theater's A Funny Thing Happened...), and Almeria Campbell (The Public Theater's A Raisin in the Sun) with stage management by Megan Hawk. In efforts to make theatre accessible for all, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture is offering free tickets; tickets are available now and can be reserved here.

In the colorful and quirky SHAME BOMB, a grieving President and his scheming Chief of Staff push for gun law reform after the First Lady is shot in a quail hunting accident. Will the glitchy android lover who consoles the widowed President help or hinder the cause? Within the political tapestry of this comedic piece, we find grief inspires activism, absurdity, and unexpected camaraderie among unlikely allies.

NewYorkRep develops and produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, they strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. In order to increase access to the stories they tell, NewYorkRep, produces content across artistic mediums. Their work has been a Critics Pick of The New York Times, praised in the Los Angeles Times and often noted in The Huffington Post. Their productions have been produced across the country and in London and Sydney. NewYorkRep is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Led by Chad Austin and JV Mercanti, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture provides an artistic space for writers to hear their work -- at whatever stage of the process it is in - produced with the utmost professionalism. Whether it be a play, a musical, or a more experimental theatrical event, they guarantee a reading of the highest caliber. Austin and Mercanti's combined experience as Artistic Directors, Directors, Casting Directors, Producers, and Educators provide artists with all the support needed, at any stage in the development process.

