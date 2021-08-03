Final Week to See NY Classical Theatre's KING LEAR at The Battery

NY Classical Theatre, New York City's all-free Off Broadway Equity theatre company, will complete its acclaimed run of William Shakespeare's King Lear this week. Final performance is Sunday, August 8 at The Battery (Battery Place & Broadway). Performances are Tuesday-Sunday at 7:00 pm.

NY Classical's staging, adapted and directed by Mr. Burdman, features the "happy ending" of Nahum Tate's 1681 adaptation, which was popular in England for over 150 years until Shakespeare's original tragic text was restored in 1838. In addition to the ending, several additional scenes from Tate's version have been incorporated for NY Classical's production. The Tate version of King Lear has not been performed in New York City in over 30 years.

The production was recently nominated for a New York Shakespeare Award for Outstanding Performances in Dramas, Tragedies, and Histories.

King Lear stars a cast of 14, including Michael Stewart Allen as Cornwall, Amar Atkins as Edmund, Connie Castanzo as Cordelia/Fool, Grant Chapman as Oswald, Jasminn Johnson as Goneril, Cedric Lamar as Kent, John Michalski as Lear, Nick Salamone as Gloucester, Aryana Sedarati as Regan, Clay Storseth as Albany, Linden Tailor as Edgar, and ensemble members Ollie Corchado, Evan Moore-Coll, and Saleemah Sharpe.

Though tickets are free, reservations are recommended due to limited audience capacity for safety protocols. Ticket reservations can be made at: https://nyclassical.org/king-lear

Production designer is Sabrinna Fabi. Casting Director is Stephanie Klapper . Casting Liaison is marcus d. harvey. Voice and Speech Coach is Nora Leonhardt. Fight Director is Sean Michael Chin. Production Stage Manager is Yetti Steinman. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane. Wardrobe Supervisor is Ashley Trutanich. Production Assistants are Rosemarie Manzo and Nina Schatell.

Safety Protocol:

For audience safety, NY Classical is offering its 2021 in-person performances with limited attendance based on health professionals' guidance. We're asking everyone to RSVP, so the theatre can...

Share our Digital Playbill program book

Let you know if we have a Rain Cancelation

Ensure proper Contact Tracing

While audience capacity is limited, walk-up participants are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance with necessary Contact Information and Social Distancing.