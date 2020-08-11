Face To Face Films Reading Series to Present Original Works

Plays include THOUGHTS I HAD IN THE DARK and CHRONICLES OF A TEENAGE MISFIT.

THEATER, INTERRUPTED: Face to Face Films Pandemic Reading Series moves from screenplays to new plays for its August entry.

Playwrights Sofia Licata and Colton Rooney have contributed two one act works dealing in mental illness for presentation on zoom. This time there will be two live showings: Saturday & Sunday, August 29 and 30 - both at 2:00 p.m. - creating a 90-minute program.

THOUGHTS I HAD IN THE DARK

Three diverse women share their personal journeys through depression, loneliness and ultimately, connection. Written & directed by Sofia Licata, the play features Samantha Yestrebsky, Cebi Stough, and Vivien Cardone

CHRONICLES OF A TEENAGE MISFIT

Colton Rooney - through journal entry style - tells the story of a 16-year-old boy finding himself amid personal anxiety and family issues. This premiere work by Rooney will be directed by Anthony M. Laura and features Alex Commito, Margie Foley, Jose Duran, Rand Faris, Rheanna Salazar, and Alexandra Rooney

The viewing is free and donations are accepted for Loveland Foundation. This organization is committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls. Their resources and initiatives are collaborative and prioritize opportunity, access, validation, and healing.

Anthony Laura started Face to Face Films in order to focus on smaller films about real people. It's his hope as a filmmaker to take stories about people that are not regularly understood and give them a voice. Today, Face to Face supports the Julia Initiative, an outreach service of the company designed to help cast, crew, and even audience in need with help in finding essential services. https://www.facetofacefilms.net/

