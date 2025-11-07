FRIGID New York to Present FALLING OUT: A NEW MUSICAL At UNDER St. Marks

This immersive production marks the world premiere of musician and songwriter Josée Weigand-Klein's musical of heartbreak and redemption.
FRIGID New York will present the World Premiere of Falling Out, a new musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Josée Weigand-Klein, directed by Anthony Logan Cole with Musical Direction by Calvin Hitchcock. The show will run January 3-February 3, 2026 at UNDER St. Marks. The full cast and design team will be announced at a later date.
In a downtown New York music bar the ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities float on the air. Worlds collide when a melancholic transplant meets a musician with a past. Together they create a discordant harmony that will uncover the truths they both need to face to reshape their lives. This immersive production marks the world premiere of acclaimed musician and songwriter Josée Weigand-Klein's musical of heartbreak and redemption.
(Book, Lyrics & Music) is a female songwriter, composer, and performing violinist who primarily works and lives in Nashville, TN. Josée considers herself an avid theatre-goer and lover of musicals and all things Broadway. Falling Out is her first full-length original musical and she is thrilled that this show will have its premiere in New York City. Klein's songwriting weaves flares of pop, Broadway, and folk together and has been compared to the likes of Pasek and Paul, Jason Robert Brown, and Drew Gasparini. In 2025 she had the pleasure of originating the violin/fiddle/concertmaster position for Dolly Parton's new musical, Dolly, which premiered in Nashville, Tennessee and is heading to Broadway in 2026. As a violinist, Josée has toured with, recorded with, or performed with artists Smokey Robinson (Ryman Auditorium), John Legend, Jessie Mueller, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Keith Urban, Daniel Caesar, Disney, Tom Douglas, Steven Curtis Chapman, Cece Winans, Michael W. Smith, For KING + COUNTRY, Pink Sweats, Cody Fry, Alexander Kay, Maren Morris, Delta Rae, Kelsei Ballerini, Margo Price, Hunter Hayes, Radio Company, Paul Cardall, Fernando Ortega, Amanda Shires, and more. As a composer/writer, Josée has studied under composer Steven Lutvak and writer Jessie Fahay.
