FRIGID New York to Present FALLING OUT: A NEW MUSICAL At UNDER St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present the World Premiere of Falling Out, a new musical with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Josée Weigand-Klein, directed by Anthony Logan Cole with Musical Direction by Calvin Hitchcock. The show will run January 3-February 3, 2026 at UNDER St. Marks. The full cast and design team will be announced at a later date.

In a downtown New York music bar the ballads of lost loves and missed opportunities float on the air. Worlds collide when a melancholic transplant meets a musician with a past. Together they create a discordant harmony that will uncover the truths they both need to face to reshape their lives. This immersive production marks the world premiere of acclaimed musician and songwriter Josée Weigand-Klein's musical of heartbreak and redemption.

Josée Weigand-Klein