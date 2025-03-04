FRIGID New York Reveals Brooklyn Performances At 2025 New York City Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York will present four Bring Your Own Venue Productions at The Rat NYC as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival in April, in addition to the previously announced programming at UNDER St. Marks, wild project, and the Chain Theatre.

The New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).

Nick Hornedo: Watch This When You Get Home

Written by Nick Hornedo - New York, NY

Nick Hornedo (PBS) is so convinced he's the main character that he made his high school girlfriend a breakup video. The craziest part: He never deleted it! See it for yourself in this debut hour of painfully honest stand-up and storytelling exploring the crushes that taught Nick to treat every moment in life like a movie.

Fri April 4 at 9pm, Tue April 8 at 7pm, Sun April 13 at 4:30pm & Wed April 16 at 9pm

the Kobold Show!

Created by David Andrew Laws

Presented by Durnmoose Entertainment - New York, NY

the Kobold Show! is a clown-y adventure full of swords, sorcery, and dice-fueled shenanigans. While the tales of epic heroes and dastardly villains continue around our kobolds' antics, the clowns must tackle challenges like opening doors, defending their cheese from mice, or scaling a tower only to find that the story is already over.

Wed April 2 at 7pm, Sun April 6 at 6:30pm. Mon April 14 at 9pm, Sun April 20 at 12pm

F***ed Up Fairytales

Written by Michael Hagins, Directed by Akia Squitieri & Rachael Langton

Presented by Rising Sun Performance Company - New York, NY

Join the award-winning Rising Sun Performance Company for F***ed Up Fairytales - an interactive theatrical adventure! Your favorite childhood tales take a wild, adult twist as the audience chooses which stories unfold each night. With drinks on tap, surprises, and a rotating cast, every show is a new, unpredictable experience! (21+ Only)

Mon April 7 at 7pm, Thu April 10 at 8pm, Sun April 13 at 2pm, Tue April 15 at 9pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm

Oil & Whiskey

Written by Dax Wiley & Kit Nolan

Do you have an ex-lover that won't leave you alone? Bring your old flame or your new fling to Oil & Whiskey, the country western musical dramedy that will have you asking: Should I get back together with my ex? Come see the Off-Broadway debut in NYC, by way of Nashville, Tennessee. oilandwhiskeymusical.com

Wed April 9 at 8:30pm, Thu April 10 at 6pm, Fri April 18 at 6pm & Sun April 20 at 4:30pm

Located in the heart of DUMBO, The RAT NYC provides affordable and accessible space to NYC's independent artists, empowering them to achieve their artistic visions by fostering a collaborative environment where creativity thrives. www.theratnyc.com

