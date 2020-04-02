Enjoy The PAC In Your Living Room With New Online Offerings

In June 2019, Seth Soloway, Director of the Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, announced his vision for a season that would make The PAC itself a living room for the entire community.

"What happens in a living room? Shared experience and critical conversation. At The Performing Arts Center we provide experiences that inspire, engage, spark conversations, and make connections; in so doing, we will enhance our reputation as a welcoming community hub for an increasingly diverse audience base." This notion still rings true today, as The PAC expands its virtual offerings and develops innovative ways to deliver programming to you at home, in your actual living room.

New offerings will include:

- Resources for Teachers & Families: Regular emails full of creative ideas and engaging content for all ages and grade levels, plus a resource page on our website.

- Coffee Hour Conversations: Virtual gatherings for arts leaders to discuss the most pressing issues of the day.

- Community Partner Stories: Learn about the organizations and schools we've worked with this season via this new blog feature

- Curated Content: Sneak peeks at new work, links to live streams, staff suggestions of what to watch. Follow us on our social media channels so you don't miss a thing.

Please continue to visit The PAC website, join the mailing list, to be alerted to the continued programming is being offered.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You