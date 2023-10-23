Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC Starts On Monday

Over 50 original new works to be showcased at Emerging Artists Theatre’s Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC Starts On Monday

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC Starts On Monday

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT), currently celebrating their 30th anniversary season, will showcase over 50 original new works at their bi-annual Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

The festival will present new musicals, dance, solo shows, cabaret, and plays in various stages of development during the 3-week festival, which runs from October 30 to November 19, 2023 at the 28th Street Theater (TADA). Shows run nightly and most productions receive one performance, with shorter shows grouped together to form a full evening of entertainment. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances.

Seven new short and full length musicals will be presented including Illusion by Donald Loftus, based on the true life story of Julian Eltinge, a famous actor who specialized in playing female roles at the turn of the 20th century, Bari, the abandoned princess, book and lyrics by Alexandra Kaouris, an adaptation of a Korean myth where the abandoned princess goes on a journey to the underworld, and Project: Library, composition and lyrics by Gaby Mank, that follows two librarians who are desperately trying to save a run-down library from being closed.

Other festival highlights include the solo piece Two Brothers by Kevin Brofsky, where Edwin Booth explores how he and his now infamous brother, John Wilkes Booth, could be so different. In Pamela Weiler Grayson's new play Oberservant, three generations of Jewish women confront their identities when a violent mass shooting rocks their community, featuring Asher Grodman (Ghosts/CBS).

Over thirty dance pieces will be presented, including THRIVE choreographed by Stephen Hill, a ballet celebrating the struggle, resilience, and triumph of black heritage, Garden of Eden choreographed by Xinyi Zhang, which draws inspiration from the social identity and status of Chinese women dancers before 1949, and Where the Violets Bloom choreographed by Rush Johnston, a love letter to the queer community that celebrates the joys and freedom in queerness.

Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series) has been presenting new work since 2006. EAT is currently producing three new Off-Broadway plays that were previously presented at the festival. Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams, and Sex Work/Sex Play by Caytha Jentis which runs until October 29..

All performances take place at the 28th Street Theater (TADA), 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Tickets range between $20 - $35 and are available for purchase at Click Here.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception in 2006, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. Click Here

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheerans TED BUNDYS VOLKS Photo
IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheeran's TED BUNDY'S VOLKSWAGEN Ted Bundy's Volkswagen

IRT Theater will present a fully-staged workshop production of Henry Sheeran's Ted Bundy's Volkswagen as part of the 3B Development Series. Join Annie and Midge on a cross-country road trip to see Ted Bundy's Volkswagen in this raucous exploration of family, violence, and the dark side of humanity. Limited run: November 4th-12th, 2023.

2
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre Photo
WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME Comes to The 36th Street Theatre

Off the Wall Productions presents the world premiere production of WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME, directed by Allison M. Weakland. WHEN JESUS DIVORCED ME will play a one-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's 36th Street Theatre.

3
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Presents Award-Winning Show IN BETWEEN At STAV Festival

Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking journey of identity, humor, and heritage as Dirty Laundry Theatre presents 'In Between,' a compelling solo production by the acclaimed artist, Ibrahim Miari.

4
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below Photo
WE START IN MANHATTAN: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL Will Receive Industry Presentation at 54 Below

Vassar's Powerhouse Theater will present an industry reading of We Start In Manhattan: A New Queer Musical on November 3rd at 1pm at 54 Below in New York City. Directed by Ellie Heyman, the reading will feature the writers of the piece, Ariella Serur (1776) and Sav Souza (1776), with music direction by Jeremy Lyons.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You