Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Spring Bi-Annual New Work Series In Manhattan

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions of polished works in progress that are ready to be put in front of an audience for their Spring New Work Series (NWS), which is scheduled to run March 6 through March 26 at TADA Theater in the Flatiron district. The Fall New Work Series was a critic's pick in The New York Times and Time Out New York and featured 70 new works with over 450 artists participating. In January EAT will begin its 30th season of presenting new work.

Submissions of short plays, musicals, solo performance, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, drag, monologues, storytelling, variety, subway musicians/acts, and more are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is "out of the box," please feel free to submit. We are always interested in new pieces, especially those artists where this is their first work.

Artists are free to showcase their work, whether it's a staged reading or an off-book production. Shows run nightly Monday thru Saturday at 7 pm, Friday and Saturday at 9 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm and 5 pm. If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60 to 75-minute show slot. Submissions must be a minimum of 5 minutes for dance pieces. Productions may not be performed two months prior to the NWS or one month after.

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) December 1, 2022. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the audience guarantee is met. Artists who have packed the house have made $300 to $900 for 30 minutes to an hour presentation. All participants must be fully vaccinated. Application and submission guidelines are available at www.newworkseries.com/submissions. Applicants must be located in the New York and the tri-state area.

POC artists and ages 15 to 115 are encouraged to apply.

Submission types:

Plays (Plays that are 60 minutes in length are shorter are preferred. At this time, we are unable to present very few full-length plays)

Short and full-length musicals

Solo performance

Dance

Cabaret

Sketch comedy

Jazz

Burlesque

Drag

Variety

Podcasts

Storytelling

Subway musicians/acts

Magic

Out of the box - wow us with something different!

The New Work Series is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series.

Emerging Artists Theatre provides:

• A 99-seat off-Broadway theater in the heart of Manhattan (please note seating may be reduced due to Covid)

• After the artist minimum is met, artists receive 50% of the box office

• Professional/Equity stage manager and technical staff

• Piano and music stands

• Ticketing services

• Box office and house management

• A projector for shows using projections

• Two dressing rooms

• Curated talkback (where you decide what feedback you need)

• Safe and supportive environment

• Nice, friendly staff

• Simple set pieces available (blocks, tables, chairs)

• One technical rehearsal

• Rep light plot and sound system - typically shows are limited to approx 10 sound and ten light cues for an hour of performance

• Full-color program brochures

More information and the application can be found at www.newworkseries.com.