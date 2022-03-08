Emerging Artists Theatre Announces Week One Line-up For NEW WORK SERIES

Emerging Artists Theatre has announced the line-up for the first week of their bi-annual New Work Series. The three-week festival runs March 21 to April 10 and showcases new musicals, dance pieces, solo shows and plays, in various stages of development. Over 50 productions will be presented.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. The festival is curated by Paul Adams, Andrea Alton and Vanessa Shealy.

Tickets range between $20 - $25 and are available at www.emergingartiststheatre.org. All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

WEEK ONE

Monday, March 21 at 7pm

Nick and Nora Go Off-Broadway (play)

Written by Bambi Everson - Directed by Aimee Todoroff

The sequel to Everson's THE THIN MAN IN THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Anya convinces Nora to take part in an amateur theater production. A murder takes place before opening night.

Tuesday, March 22 at 7pm

Prince Charming, You're Late (solo show)

Written and performed by Billy Hipkins - Directed by Perry Dell'Aquila

A true-life fable, a one-man middle-age-ed cautionary tale, warning us to be careful on whom you crush, for you might just get crushed.

Thursday, March 24 at 7pm

Sex Work Sex Play (play)

Written by Caytha Jentis - Directed by Mikaela Kafka

Set in modern-day Brooklyn, this story follows the lives of several people who are struggling in their own ways with life, relationships, work, and... sex.

Friday, March 25 at 7pm

Best Party Ever (short play)

Written by Jessica Phillips Lorenz

Part mom memoir, part kid cancer circus. A first reading of a work-in-progress.

By Your Side (short play)

Written and directed by Charly Wenzel - Music by Charly Zastrau

An elderly Chinese woman on the Lower East Side of New York City is immersed in an imaginary birthday party for her late husband.

Friday, March 25 at 9pm

Bobcat (play)

Written and directed by Roman D'Ambrosio

At a party for his book launch, an author attempts to confess an affair to his pregnant wife.

Saturday, March 26 at 3pm

Ease of a Murder (musical)

Written, composed, and directed by Gwendolyn Fitz - Choreographed by Becca Bernard

A musical about murder with ukuleles, is that a thing?

Saturday, March 26 at 7pm

French Me (dance)

Choreographed by Anna Paterson (with contributions from the company)

A comical tale of queer love and lust in the city of love.

Stolen Ashes (solo show)

Written and performed by Sylvia Scalia

A spiritual comedic memoir inspired by the struggles of having to face an advancing acting career, the COVID-19 pandemic shut-down, and the passing of one's father.

Saturday, March 26 at 9pm

A Vision of Love (solo show)

Written and performed by Rosie Frascella

Join Rosie Frascella as they share their personal vision of love through their life experiences and an array of '90s music.

Joy Ride (solo show)

Written and performed by Meredith Brandt

Join Meredith Brandt for a half-hour of stories from the minivan, told entirely through song parodies inspired by the albums that were forever stuck in the car's once-high-tech 6-disc CD player.

Sunday, March 27 at 2pm

My Papier Mâché Monster (solo show)

Written and performed by Eliana Rowe

Trapped in the past is a young, rigidly religious Nun, Eliana. In pursuit to break free from reliving her nightmares, she finds that the incantations used to dispel her monsters are no longer effective in a 21st-century reality.

Valencia (dance)

Choreographed by Whitney Janis - Music by Caroline Shaw

A duet that reflects on themes of duality, resilience, journey, and inevitability.

THE FINALIST (short play)

Written and directed by Sam Affoumado

Two college interns have to select the final script for an emerging playwright contest. The interns seem very sure of themselves until they are visited by a stranger.

Sunday, March 27 at 5pm

Morning Afternoon Evening (dance)

Directed and choreographed by Beth Jucovy - Danced by Dance Vision NY

A holistic artwork consisting of poetry, dance, theater, and projected imagery, encompassing timeless and timely themes of destruction leading to creation, darkness to light, ending to beginnings.

There's Barf in the Pool (solo show)

Written and performed by Robert Firpo-Cappiello

A 10-minute monologue and song at the intersection of stand-up, poetry slam, and cabaret.

In accordance with the CDC and the City of New York, to attend a performance at the New Work Series, audience members and performers must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination along with a valid ID at their time of entry into the theater. Masks are required for audience members while in the theater.