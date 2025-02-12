EdFringe Comedian Michael John Ciszewski To Return To The PIT This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, NYC comedian Michael John Ciszewski (Edinburgh Fringe, Off-Broadway) will make his return to 29th Street after sell-out smash hits LOVEFOOL and IF MEMORY SERVES for TGIF (Testing Gay Ideas, Funny), a Friday night Spring 2025 residency exploring BRAND NEW MATERIAL for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled, masterpiece-in-the-making FIFTH solo hour of comedy about his unbearably iconic mother, the way we build our own legacies, and the blistering stupidity of falling in love again and again. At every date, he'll be joined by his favorite comics, drag artists, musicians, and queer performers. How's that for divine comedy?!

Michael John Ciszewski: TGIF will play Fridays at 8:30pm, every other month: February 28, April 25, and June 20, 2025. February 28th's performance will feature musical guest Jess Elgene and drag performances by Reina NoBuena.

Jess Elgene is an actress, singer-songwriter, and comedian who has been a company member for The Upright Citizens Brigade, Second City, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, and Asylum NYC and was named a Creator to Watch by the New York Comedy Festival. Elgene's solo show, Less of a Man, made its international debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival where she was nominated for Fringe Binge's Queer Performer's Award. Elgene has independently produced her variety shows Hail Mary, at the very last minute, Evolution of Man / Woman / Person, Texas Pride: Everything's Gayer in Texas, and for the love of the game. She has worked in collaboration with Speak Your Vote, Union Square Arts, Times Square Arts, and more, and has been featured in The New York Times. Originally from Midland, Texas, Elgene holds a BFA in Acting from Texas Christian University. While at TCU, she received the Nancy Meyers McCauley Award for Excellence in the Theatre and was a Pillar of University Leadership finalist. Elgene's original characters and stand up sets have garnered millions of views across Instagram and TikTok, and her bit about being really good at softball is not an exaggeration. She's very good at softball.

Reina NoBuena (noun) is the hottest boopity b!tch of Brooklyn, baby. Revered as the hottest blonde in the world, she has recently taken the brave step of becoming a brunette and it is with a heavy heart that "we" tell "you" she is even more beautiful than what was previously thought as "humanely possible" by "modern science." She was featured as a cover star in Time Out New York's pride issue and can be found at gigs throughout this hell we call New York City. You can find her at Someday Bar NYC every Wednesday giving shows with her hot mom, Nancy NoGood, and you can try to find her waist, but the F B mother tucking I is still trying to find it. Okay, they're giving me the light. Besos.

