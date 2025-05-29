EXIT THE KING to be Presented by Basement Theatrics for One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Basement Theatrics will present its staged reading of Eugène Ionesco's classic Exit The King at the Helen Gallagher Studio Theatre at HB Studio on June 1, 2025 at 6:30 pm. The reading is part of the "Off the Shelf Series" presented by Basement Theatrics and Artistic Director Moshe Henderson in residence at HB Studio.

Ionesco's hilarious and poignant masterpiece chronicles a megalomaniacal ruler, King Bérenger, whose incompetence has left his country in near ruin. A Romanian-French playwright who wrote mostly in French and was one of the foremost figures of the French avant-garde theatre in the 20th century, Ionesco instigated a revolution in ideas and techniques. His dramas contributed to the beginnings of the Theatre of the Absurd, including a number of plays following the ideas of philosopher Albert Camus which explore concepts of absurdism and surrealism. He was made a member of the Académie française in 1970, and was awarded the 1970 Austrian State Prize for European Literature, and the 1973 Jerusalem Prize.

The most recent Broadway revival of "Exit The King" closed on June 14, 2009 starring Geoffrey Rush. It ran at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with previews starting on March 7, 2009, and the official opening on March 26, 2009.

Key Details Title: Exit The King Venue: Helen Gallagher Studio Theatre at HB Studio | 120 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014 Date: One Night Only - June 1, 2025 | 6:30 pm Director: *Robert Sella Cast: Eve Bianco, Prakhar Dhimole, Seann Gallagher, Ian Gould, *Angela Pierce, Kevin Orton.

Stage directions read by Baylee Hudson. Artistic Director: Moshe Henderson

*Robert Sella -Broadway (SYLVIA, CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG) *Angela Pierce -Broadway (THE GREAT SOCIETY, OSLO)

Register for seats. Registration required - Link in Bio. https://www.instagram.com/p/DKKPE-QxcA2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

