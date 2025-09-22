Dixon Place's Dance Festival Dance Bloc NYC Will Return For Fifth Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dixon Place will present the Dance Bloc NYC Festival in its fifth year on Oct 29, Oct 30 & Nov 1 with 4 unique programs featuring 21 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 8 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes:

Fair, Fight, Freedom.

Program

Wednesday

October 29, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 65 min

Canzonieri Dance Collective

Denaisha Clarke

Melissa Stephanie Nuñez

Sri Thina Dance

The ChoreoJoey Project

Thursday

October 30, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 100 min

BEings Dance

Dani Medvedovski

Feathers Dance Company

Jessica Watkins

Katie Binder

Synergy Dance Collective NY / Nancy Brier

Taylor Gordon

The DynamitExperience

Saturday

November 1, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min

Davinara Dance Collective

House of Chow - Yvonne Huatin Chow | 周化炜

New York Dance Project / Robert Battle

TAQ Dance

Saturday

November 1, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min

Ballaro Dance/Marisa f. Ballaro

Metanoia Dance/Jenifer Dillow

Molly Starczewski and Bella Perlmutter

Shloka Porwal

Tickets:

Early bird - $25 until October 5 with code 'earlybird'

General Admission - $28 in advance; $32 at the door

Students(with ID)/Seniors - $25 in advance; $28 at the door

FESTIVAL PASS - $60 (includes all 4 shows)

For tickets and further information, go online or call 212 219-0736.

Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

Creative Performances is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide opportunities to dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation of art by developing projects exploring relationships between dance and other art forms.