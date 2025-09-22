Dixon Place's Dance Festival Dance Bloc NYC Will Return For Fifth Year

The event runs Oct 29, Oct 30 & Nov 1.
Dixon Place will present the Dance Bloc NYC Festival in its fifth year on Oct 29, Oct 30 & Nov 1 with 4 unique programs featuring 21 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 8 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes:
Fair, Fight, Freedom.
Wednesday
October 29, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 65 min
Canzonieri Dance Collective
Denaisha Clarke
Melissa Stephanie Nuñez
Sri Thina Dance
The ChoreoJoey Project
Thursday
October 30, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 100 min
BEings Dance
Dani Medvedovski
Feathers Dance Company
Jessica Watkins
Katie Binder
Synergy Dance Collective NY / Nancy Brier
Taylor Gordon
The DynamitExperience
Saturday
November 1, 7 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min
Davinara Dance Collective
House of Chow - Yvonne Huatin Chow | 周化炜
New York Dance Project / Robert Battle
TAQ Dance
Saturday
November 1, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Ballaro Dance/Marisa f. Ballaro
Metanoia Dance/Jenifer Dillow
Molly Starczewski and Bella Perlmutter
Shloka Porwal
Early bird - $25 until October 5 with code 'earlybird'
General Admission - $28 in advance; $32 at the door
Students(with ID)/Seniors - $25 in advance; $28 at the door
FESTIVAL PASS - $60 (includes all 4 shows)
For tickets and further information, go online or call 212 219-0736.
Dixon Place Dance Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor's office and the NY State Legislature; and the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance and by donors.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
Creative Performances is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide opportunities to dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation of art by developing projects exploring relationships between dance and other art forms.
