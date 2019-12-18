Dirty Laundry Theatre Launches Fundraising Campaign With Hilarious Video

The campaign that Dirty Laundry Theatre recently launched is intended to raise funds for their 2020 season of brand-new theatrical events and shows. The inspiration for the 2020 season is "touching the core of human reaction to life experience" (no spoilers!).

Dirty Laundry Theatre was founded by Israeli-American actors who strive to tell the kind of stories that don't usually make it into the mainstream news cycle. They believe that everyone has dirty laundry, and that airing it provides moments of humanity, courage, and hope to others. The founding members declare that they "strongly believe in the power of theatre to change people's lives and hearts. By making it diverse, accessible and fair, we can reach more people to share in it and experience its power for themselves."

These strong values are more than just empty words. Dirty Laundry Theatre is committed to creating a culture of inclusion among its cast and crew, as well as outside the group, bringing their theatrical experiences to a diverse audience from a wide range of social-economic backgrounds. The group aims to make their shows accessible to all by dedicating at least 10% of their tickets to underprivileged NYC communities.

Promoting fair theatre, the group is proponents of "show, don't tell"- they've decided to always include monetary payment in their artists' and production collaboration agreements. "As we became involved with the NYC indie theatre scene and got to know it better as well as the struggle of living artistic life in the city, we knew that we wanted to contribute our part to that culture and perhaps incentivize other theatre companies to follow" says Maera Hagage, founding artistic director.

The fledgling company, officially founded only this year, has already received its first award nomination for premiering 'BORDERS' at the NY Theatre Festival. 'BORDERS' is a new play by young Israeli playwright Nimrod Danishman, which is currently also nominated for the Israeli Fringe awards. 'BORDERS' tells the touching story of two potential enemies who meet on Grindr and find themselves talking and sharing- and crossing some lines- against all odds.

With a nuanced approach to cultural conflicts and a unique point of view, it is sure to be a thrilling and engaging year for this fascinating group.

