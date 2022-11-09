DEATH OF A SALESMAN Sequel MRS. LOMAN Continues Through November 20

More Loud presents the World Premiere of MRS. LOMAN, a play by Barbara Cassidy that imagines what Linda Loman from Death of a Salesman does after her husband commits suicide. Directed by Meghan Finn, this satirical critique of misogyny in Miller's world runs through November 20 at The Tank.

MRS. LOMAN runs November 5 - 20, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm (Note: no performances Nov. 10 & 11). The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street between 8th & 9th Avenues in midtown Manhattan. All attendees must show proof of Covid vaccination and remain masked on site. Tickets are $17.14 - $27.55 including fees at thetanknyc.org.

"Death of a Salesman is such an important play of the American canon," notes playwright Barbara Cassidy. "While having great admiration for it, I have always had immense trouble with the female characters and the misogyny. I decided I wanted to make a play about a Linda Loman who becomes a very different person after Willy's death. MRS. LOMAN is a play which in Juvenalian satirical fashion, struggles with the world -- first, Miller's fictional world, then, our historical past, and ultimately, the here and now."

MRS. LOMAN stars Monique Vukovic (Vandy in Drama Desk Award nominee Peter & Vandy, God's Ear at The Vineyard) in the title role, with Linda Jones as Esther, Hartley Parker as Happy, Matt "Ugly" McGlade as Biff, Ara Celia Butler as Lena, Patricia Marjorie as 2022 Woman, Jerry Ferris as Charlie, and Joe Gregori as Bernard. The production team includes Mike Cassedy (original compositions), Brian Aldous (lighting), Ava Burckhardt (costumes), Patricia Marjorie (props), Christopher and Justin Swader (backdrop design), Max Mooney (intimacy coordinator) and Sean Griffin (fight choreographer).

Barbara Cassidy's plays have been performed at The Flea Theater, Margo Jones Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, JACK, Dixon Place, Little Theater and Bric Studios. Cassidy was a 2021 RUC Resident, a 2015 MacDowell Fellow and a 2010-2011 Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace Resident. Cassidy is co-creator and co-director of Seeing Rape at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She is a New Georges Affiliated Artist and a member of the Dramatists' Guild. She holds an MFA in Playwriting from Brooklyn College.

Meghan Finn is the Artistic Director of The Tank. Her directorial work has been seen at the Tank, the V&A, Serpentine Galleries, The Wexner Center, SCAD, The Logan Center for the Arts in Chicago, Museo Jumex in Mexico City, The Roes Theater in Athens Greece, OnStage! Festival in Rome and Milan, The Power Plant/Canadian Stage, Brooklyn College, MIT, NYU, and the Great Plains Theater Conference, among others.