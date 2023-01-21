Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbia School Of The Arts to Present ILLUSIONS Next Week

The production runs January 26th through 29th.

Jan. 21, 2023  

University School of the Arts will present Andrew Freeburg's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Illusions January 26th through 29th at Lenfest Center for the Arts.

Ivan Viripaev's ILLUSIONS is an exercise in collective storytelling about people you've never met. Two men and two women untangle the lives of two couples they've never met based on the traces they've left behind: a pile of broken lamps, tattered chairs, and overturned refrigerators, all left to rot and rust on a sidewalk. Except...who left them? Who were these couples? What have they left behind? And who have they left it for?

The cast features Ryan Nicholas Cooper, Regina Famatigan, Shelby Flannery, and Jonathan Taikina Taylor.

The production team includes Director Andrew Freeburg, Producers Kyra Armstrong and Joel Edwards, Production Stage Manager Cal Langston, Assistant Stage Manager Lingyi Wang, Sets & Prop Designer Thomas Jenkeleit, Costume Designer Marianne CD Needell, Lighting Designer Christina Tang, and Sound Designer Angela Baughman.

Illusions will be presented at Lenfest Center for the Arts

LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 26 at 8pm
Friday, January 27 at 8pm
Saturday, January 28 at 2pm
Saturday, January 28 at 8pm
Sunday, January 29 at 2pm
Click here for tickets.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Andrew Freeburg (he/him) is a designer, director, and translator. Before joining the Columbia directing program, he worked as a resident media designer with the Dmitri Krymov Laboratory. At Columbia, he translated and directed Chekhov's Ivanov, and directed an adaptation of Carlos Bulosan's America Is in the Heart. Design: George Kaplan (New Ohio Theater); Everybody (Santa Fe Playhouse); The Trojan Women, The View, Once on Rumspringa (Columbia University); Darling Grenadine (Roundabout Theatre Company, Goodspeed Musicals). BA, Yale University. andrewsfreeburg.com




