Climate Change Theatre Action Returns for 2021

Climate Change Theatre Action, a project of The Arctic Cycle in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, will return in 2021 for its fourth iteration. A worldwide series of readings and performances of short plays about the climate crisis, CCTA 2021 will take place from September 19 to December 18 to coincide with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26).

This year's theme, "Envisioning a Global Green New Deal" prompted playwrights to consider what an equitable, sustainable, decarbonized, and just society might look like. What if the concept of a Green New Deal - a policy platform to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also addressing interwoven societal problems, adopted by climate advocates worldwide - could become reality?

The last iteration of CCTA, in 2019, included over 220 events in nearly 25 countries. Playwright Angie Emurwon says of the project: "The Climate Change Theatre Action short plays series creates a community across the world, lending their gifts and ideas, welcoming multiple voices, all committed and convinced that it is possible to build a better world for All."

The call for 2021 producing collaborators is now live, and the 50+ plays are available for perusal. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting an event in their community should email ccta@thearcticcycle.org to get access to the guidelines, a list of resources, and the plays.

Collaborators agree to organize and present an event between September 19 and December 18, 2021 using at least one play from the CCTA collection. The event can be anything from an intimate reading to a fully staged show, and from a podcast to a site specific performance. Events are expected to adhere to COVID-19 guidance on in-person gatherings and creativity is encouraged. Events can be presented online, outdoors, socially-distanced, etc.

CCTA 2021 is supported by the KR Foundation and the Canada Council for the Arts. For more details, the list of participating playwrights, and previous collaborators: www.climatechangetheatreaction.com