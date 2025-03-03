Chryssie Whitehead's IN MY OWN LITTLE CORNER: My Moods, My Mom & Me to be Filmed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Executive Producers Kirsten Wrinkle and Anant Das, will present an encore performance and live capture of Broadway, film, and television actress Chryssie Whitehead’s In My Own Little Corner: My Moods, My Mom & Me, a striking and deeply personal, but widely relatable autobiographical play with music that chronicles the actress and her late mother’s shared stories of addressing (and not addressing) mental illness. Directed and Choreographed by Bryan Knowlton, Dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, and with musical direction by Nick Wilders, the filmed performance will take place on Sunday, March 16th at 3:00PM at the Riverside Theatre. The running time is 70 minutes, followed by a brief break, and a 30-minute post-show talk back (which will also be filmed). Audience members are invited to stay for a celebration party featuring DJ Marla after the show.

In My Own Little Corner: My Moods, My Mom & Me, unravels Veteran stage and film actress, Chryssie Whitehead’s diagnosis with bipolar disorder at the age of 38, while simultaneously making peace with the passing of her mother. Parts comedy, tragedy, and love story, it’s a strikingly honest look at the generational patterns and behaviors interwoven between a mother and her daughter as they lived out vastly different lives with regards to their mental health. IMOLC seeks to stop the stigma behind the still rarely discussed disorder and normalize conversations around mental health, so people feel less shocked or ashamed upon diagnosis or when someone they love is diagnosed. After each performance, Chryssie and a licensed mental health professional do a talkback unpacking the show and her diagnosis to give the audience a chance to debrief in a safe and affirming space. The goal of the filmed live capture is to reach a much broader audience than just theater goers alone to spread the show's mission to the masses.

“My mother never received the mental health care she so desperately needed, and because of that, her life was cut short. So, this show is for her – and the filming of it is for all of us,” says Whitehead”. “Her story serves as a parable—a powerful reminder of what happens when mental health is neglected and the profound transformation that occurs when it is prioritized. In both instances, the course of our lives, and those of future generations, are forever altered. The stigma surrounding these conversations no longer has a place in our world. We’re moving this mission forward through the power of musical theatre, creating space for honesty, vulnerability, and healing.”

