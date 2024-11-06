Cast Set for Barry M. Putt, Jr.'s OMEED'S TAPESTRIES at Open Jar Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jay Michaels Global Communications and Playwright & Author Barry M. Putt, Jr. will present a special industry reading of his deeply moving and highly topical play, Omeed's Tapestries. Event directed by Robert Liebowitz assisted by Sara Bugaighis with ﻿Opening Remarks by Jane Clementi, cofounder of the Tyler Clementi Foundation, The Tyler Clementi Foundation works to end online and offline bullying in schools, workplaces and faith communities to honor the legacy of Tyler Clementi.

Special Industry Presentation at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway 11th floor, New York City on November 22 at 1:00 & 4:00 pm.

An Iranian, same-sex couple seeks to migrate from their homeland to a country where they will be able to live a peaceful life as their authentic selves. When a pious community member discovers their relationship, he threatens to destroy their lives. The couple struggles to navigate the situation hoping to find a way out.

The screenplay of Omeed's Tapestries won the Spring 2024 Santa Barbara International Screenplay Awards Diverse Writers Outreach for Best Screenplay.

An international cast will create the characters of this contriversal new play by Barry Putt.

Kamran Taherpour appears in the title role ﻿with, Amr Nabeel, Wasim Azeez, Sara Massoudi, Arjun Biju, John DeFilippo, and Tauqeer Paul . Garek's 2016 recording of his hit song, STRAY (acoustic version) and a song by Colton Ford will be part of the soundtrack for this presentation.

Barry M. Putt, Jr.'s plays have been performed throughout the U.S. and in France, Canada, and the UAE by companies including Beacon Theatre Productions, Dreamcatchers, and Caesar's Ford Theatre, Inc. His comedy, A Different Blend of Friendship won the New Jersey Wordsmiths Award. Barry's film credits encompass co-writing the multi-award-winning short film Departures, the VR miniseries Maren's Rock, and six development deals with companies such as Omega Entertainment. He was a staff writer on Ebru-TV's Telly Award-winning series Wisdom Tree and head writer for Craven Productions In the Cellar. Barry has scripted over 50 audio-drama productions for companies in the U.S. Canada, and China. His work as an author includes the books Stories Told through Sound (Applause) and Alice: Life Behind the Counter in Mel's Greasy Spoon (BearManor Media.)

