CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to the Triad Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to its home at the iconic Triad Theater Sunday September 29th at 7:30.

Featuring Kerry Butler, Craig Bierko, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel, and Alan Zweibel.

The celebrated show which has a robust fan following with repeat audiences, is created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack, and developed with Dayle Reyfel, and features stars acting out unintentionally hilarious passages from other star’s memoirs.

Celebrity Autobiography has been critically acclaimed around the world from the United States to London’s West End, Edinburgh, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, and an engagement on Broadway. The show originally opened in New York to rave reviews and won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? And what does Jennifer Lopez share about true love and touring…The passages run the gamut from the “poetry” of Matthew McConaughey to the confessions of Miley Cyrus to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history told from all sides. The remarkable and unforgettably hilarious detail is that this is all performed in “their own words.”

Comments