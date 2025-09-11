 tracker
Brooklyn Irish Dance Company to Join The Evolution Festival With CELTIC ODYSSEY

The performance will take place on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Sep. 11, 2025
Brooklyn Irish Dance Company will return with their production Celtic Odyssey, as a part of the Evolution Festival at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Experience the magic of Ireland with a story of friendship, loyalty and love on the high seas. Celebrate a new tradition with intoxicating choreography, beautiful dancing and heartwarming tales, all set to your favorite Irish tunes.

Presented by Brooklyn Irish Dance Company, Celtic Odyssey is a 90 minute, two act theatrical production, combining the beauty of traditional Irish music and dance with a fresh story and compelling characters, appropriate for audiences of all ages. Celtic Odyssey features a company of world-renowned Irish dancers who's credits include Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and several Broadway productions.


