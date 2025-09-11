Brooklyn Irish Dance Company to Join The Evolution Festival With CELTIC ODYSSEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Irish Dance Company will return with their production Celtic Odyssey, as a part of the Evolution Festival at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:30PM.

Experience the magic of Ireland with a story of friendship, loyalty and love on the high seas. Celebrate a new tradition with intoxicating choreography, beautiful dancing and heartwarming tales, all set to your favorite Irish tunes.

Presented by Brooklyn Irish Dance Company, Celtic Odyssey is a 90 minute, two act theatrical production, combining the beauty of traditional Irish music and dance with a fresh story and compelling characters, appropriate for audiences of all ages. Celtic Odyssey features a company of world-renowned Irish dancers who's credits include Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and several Broadway productions.