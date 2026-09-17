Bond Street Theatre Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary With A Two-Day Event
The New York theatre company's anniversary celebration will take place at La MaMa's Community Arts Space.
For the past half-century, while most people fled conflict zones, one New York Theatre Company actively ran toward them. Bond Street Theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a two-day event on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at LaMama Theatre, NYC. The event honors five decades of initiating vital theatre projects for human rights, education, and healing in over 60 countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and South Africa.
The festivities feature performances, firsthand storytelling, live music, and international cuisine, all in honor of the vibrant community that built the organization and continues to carry its spirit into the future.
Founded in 1976, Bond Street Theatre has spent 50 years utilizing the unique power of the arts to directly respond to social and environmental issues. The upcoming celebration invites the community on a journey around the globe, showing firsthand how creative expression brings peace and joy to populations most in need.
'Our 50 years of 'looking for trouble' has taken us to the world’s most difficult places,' says the Bond Street Theatre’s Artistic Director, Joanna Sherman. 'We have witnessed the profound impact that theatre has on healing communities. This celebration is a tribute to the resilience of the people we serve and the incredible community right here at home that keeps our spirit alive.'
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