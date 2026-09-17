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For the past half-century, while most people fled conflict zones, one New York Theatre Company actively ran toward them. Bond Street Theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a two-day event on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM and Sunday, October 11, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at LaMama Theatre, NYC. The event honors five decades of initiating vital theatre projects for human rights, education, and healing in over 60 countries, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and South Africa.

The festivities feature performances, firsthand storytelling, live music, and international cuisine, all in honor of the vibrant community that built the organization and continues to carry its spirit into the future.

Founded in 1976, Bond Street Theatre has spent 50 years utilizing the unique power of the arts to directly respond to social and environmental issues. The upcoming celebration invites the community on a journey around the globe, showing firsthand how creative expression brings peace and joy to populations most in need.

'Our 50 years of 'looking for trouble' has taken us to the world’s most difficult places,' says the Bond Street Theatre’s Artistic Director, Joanna Sherman. 'We have witnessed the profound impact that theatre has on healing communities. This celebration is a tribute to the resilience of the people we serve and the incredible community right here at home that keeps our spirit alive.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 15 Hrs 48 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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