AFTERWARDS Will Feature Pre-Show Happenings With Eva Mueller and Marie Christine Katz

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Swiss-born contemporary multimedia and performance artist Marie Christine Katz will be featured in an exclusive introductory happening on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM. The showcase serves as the specialized opening event directly preceding the evening's performance of Afterwards, a new theatrical work by celebrated playwright Pamela Enz. The presentation will take place at Shares at La MaMa, located at 74A E. 4th Street in New York's historic East Village.

Each performance will begin with a pre-show prelude 'Happening' featuring guest artists at top of the entrance experience to the production. A limited engagement of AFTERWARDS will run from September 11 through September 19, 2026, at Shares at La MaMa, located at 74A E. 4th Street in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Eva's specific Happening called 'How Are You?' will have them in a white muslin a-line dress 'canvas', especially created for the project, for people to write their emotions on regarding today's poetic framing: "A visual and emotional barometer comparing the weight of modern grief to the revolutionary friction of the 1960s."

"60s Happening for the 21st Century" reimagines the radical, avant-garde spirit of the 1960s art scene through a contemporary lens. Known for stark, minimalist aesthetics and profound explorations of gender identity, sexuality, and the human core, Mueller's pop-up challenges traditional audience boundaries, setting a visceral, evocative tone for the evening's main stage production.

Participants can answer in conversation, write a word or thought directly onto Mueller's dress in black or red marker, or simply observe. Throughout the Happening, the dress will become a collective record of the emotions people bring with them that day. By moving through the space and engaging people directly, Mueller invites them to pause, connect with a real person, and experience a real human interaction in an increasingly AI-powered world where often we don't know any more if we are interacting with another human anymore. In that direct, participatory exchange, the piece also echoes the spirit of the 1960s Happening.

This pop-up provides the perfect artistic introduction to Pamela Enz's AFTERWARDS, an elliptical, lyrical love song directed by Danny Rocco. Enz's play explores love, memory, and grief by colliding interconnected hipster artists and lovers across past and present, based on the true stories of iconic figures like Sam Shaw, Françoise Dorléac, and Marilyn Monroe. Together, Mueller's opening happening and Enz's play offer audiences a unified, deeply immersive night of radical storytelling and provocative art.

About Eva Mueller:

Eva Mueller is a non-binary, Brooklyn-based conceptual artist and photographer. Formally trained in graphic design and photography, Mueller's boundary-pushing portfolio spans fine art, portraiture, and immersive installations. Exhibited internationally and across the US, Mueller's work continually challenges viewers to confront social constructs and see the world through a lens of radical empathy and creative expression.



Photo Credit: Eugene Novikov

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