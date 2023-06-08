Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!

On Friday, June 9th, a private industry presentation will be held in New York City for the new musical Railroad! with book by James Racheff and Tony Stimac, Lyrics by Tony Stimac, and Music by Louis St. Louis. This new musical brings the story of how early Chinese immigrants were an integral part of building America.

Railroad! is story of friendship amidst adversity, set in mid-19th century America. Battling prejudice from their white counterparts, a band of Chinese workers learn to work with the Irish, defying insurmountable challenges to construct the transcontinental railroad that unites America from coast to coast.

The company features Richard Todd Adams, Bern Tan, EJ Zimmerman, Bill Nolte, Gen Parton-Shin, Andy Danh, Leo Chang, Matthew Liu, Stanton Morales, Jacob Pressley, John Robert Stimac, Mara Jill Herman, Allison Linker, Lorinne Lampert, Kyle Doherty, Jonathan Brugioni, and Yike Coco Huang.

Music Direction by Adam Wiggins. Direction by Tony Stimac. Produced by Kemin Zhang. Presented by The Li Delun Music Foundation.