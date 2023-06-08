Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!

This new musical brings the story of how early Chinese immigrants were an integral part of building America.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank Photo 3 World Premiere of CRUMBS OF JOY Comes to the Tank
TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater Photo 4 TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater

Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!

Bern Tan And EJ Zimmerman To Lead Industry Reading Of RAILROAD!

On Friday, June 9th, a private industry presentation will be held in New York City for the new musical Railroad! with book by James Racheff and Tony Stimac, Lyrics by Tony Stimac, and Music by Louis St. Louis. This new musical brings the story of how early Chinese immigrants were an integral part of building America.

Railroad! is story of friendship amidst adversity, set in mid-19th century America. Battling prejudice from their white counterparts, a band of Chinese workers learn to work with the Irish, defying insurmountable challenges to construct the transcontinental railroad that unites America from coast to coast.

The company features Richard Todd Adams, Bern Tan, EJ Zimmerman, Bill Nolte, Gen Parton-Shin, Andy Danh, Leo Chang, Matthew Liu, Stanton Morales, Jacob Pressley, John Robert Stimac, Mara Jill Herman, Allison Linker, Lorinne Lampert, Kyle Doherty, Jonathan Brugioni, and Yike Coco Huang.

Music Direction by Adam Wiggins. Direction by Tony Stimac. Produced by Kemin Zhang. Presented by The Li Delun Music Foundation.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
All Asian Theatre Production ANCIENT HISTORY to be Presented at The Tank This Month Photo
All Asian Theatre Production ANCIENT HISTORY to be Presented at The Tank This Month

In a groundbreaking effort to radicalize Queer narratives, a talented all Asian cast takes center stage in the new theatre production, 'ANCIENT HISTORY'.

2
A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM to Premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival This Month Photo
A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM to Premiere at the Chain Theatre Summer One Act Festival This Month

A VERY NIGERIAN DREAM, written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

3
Mills Entertainment And Defector Media Join Forces For NORMAL GOSSIP LIVE Photo
Mills Entertainment And Defector Media Join Forces For NORMAL GOSSIP LIVE

Mills Entertainment, leading producer of live entertainment experiences, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Defector Media for the highly anticipated national tour of 'Normal Gossip Live.'

4
OUT SKIRTS Comes to the Chain Theatre One Act Festival Photo
OUT SKIRTS Comes to the Chain Theatre One Act Festival

Shelby Pickelny has announced that their own out skirts, directed by Liz Bealko, will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer’s Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (6/10-6/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REPARATIONS! A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Improv Comedy
Caveat (6/19-6/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloomsday Revel
Origin Theatre (6/11-6/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YYDC presents the World Premiere of NOWHERE
Chelsea Factory (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SURPRISING NO ONE
The Cutting Room (6/16-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Museum Of Modern Art Presents The Craft: Casting Directors Ellen Lewis And Laura Rosenthal
The Museum of Modern Art (6/02-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Fanfares
Old Stone House (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lions Don't Hug
Brooklyn Art Haus (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: The Mystic Shimmer
Bohemian National Hall (6/10-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You