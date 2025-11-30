Bahamian Playwright Petron Dee Brown Unveils Electrifying New Drama At CSP New Works Fest

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conch Shell Productions announced the festival presentation of Stand Right There and Perish, or (May I Never Lose You), a new work by award-winning Bahamian-born playwright Petron Dee Brown, directed and dramaturged by Aixa Kendrick, at the CSP New Works Fest 2025 at HB Playwrights Theatre (presented in partnership with HB Studio).

Brown is a Bahamian-born multi-faceted theatre artist and recipient of the Inaugural Dramatists Guild Foundation National Fellowship for Playwriting and the Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artist Award at the 2024 International Black Theatre Festival. A 2025 Eugene O'Neill NPC Semi-Finalist, Brown holds an MFA from the University of Southern Mississippi Graduate Student Hall of Fame and a dual BA in Environmental Studies and Theatre from the University of the Ozarks. His work has received honors including the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award (Distinguished Achievement), David Shelton Playwriting Award (Runner-Up), and KCACTF/LORT ASPIRE John Cauble Award.

His plays explore humanity through Caribbean/West Indian and American cultural intersections. His previous directing and writing credits include the world premiere of Tingum in Da Bush Ean Get No Name and a TYA commission with the Hattiesburg Arts Council. Acting credits include Constellations (Chain Theatre), Julius Caesar (Fount Studios), and The Winter's Tale (Columbia University).

Kendrick is the director, whose credits include Obatala, King Of The White Cloth, Sin Paradise, Alice In Negroland, Osage Avenue, Black Wall Street, SITCHAASSDOWN, and Black Issues Issues. She recently directed the workshop of Alicia Foxworth's Ghost Writer at Broadway Bound's New Works Festival.

"Creating with emerging writers is always thrilling-and Petron Brown is absolutely one to watch," said Kendrick.

The cast includes Equiano Mosieri as Naveed and Torreke Evans as Charlie.

Jasmeene Francois is the dramaturg, and Abby Anderson is the intimacy/fight director.

Program A of the festival is on December 4 at 7 p.m. and December 6 at 1 p.m. at HB Playwrights Theatre.