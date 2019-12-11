Award-Winning Playwright Neil LaBute To Take Part In Talkback For IN A DARK DARK HOUSE On 12/15

Tony Award-nominated Reasons to Be Pretty playwright Neil LaBute will join the cast and director for a talkback following the performance of his play, In a Dark Dark House, on Sunday, December 15 at 7 pm. Andromache Chalfant (set designer for theatre & opera) will moderate.

In a Dark Dark House, is currently running through December 21 at A.R.T/New York Theatres in Midtown Manhattan. The drama is produced by Knife Edge Productions, the company's Resident Theatre Director, Sam Helfrich, directs.

This production will mark the first time the play has been mounted in New York since the original production premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2007. In 2008, the Almeida Theatre in London produced the play where director Michael Attenborough worked with LaBute to create a different version of the play. The revised version made its West Coast premiere at The Matrix Theatre Company in Los Angeles in 2014. Knife Edge Productions will present the rewritten version.

Drew, who has been court-confined for observation at a psychiatry facility, calls his older brother Terry, to corroborate his claim of childhood sexual abuse, releasing barely-hidden animosities between the two. In a Dark Dark House tells a tale of sexual and emotional abuse and two estranged brothers who attempt to overcome it and understand the legacy of abuse, both inside and outside their family home.

The cast features David Beck (For Francis/Festival de Cannes), Neil Holland (starred opposite Tony Award Winners Reed Birney and Sutton Foster in the film Mired), and Krystal Tavarez (The House of Brenarda Alba/Stella Adler Studio).

The creative team includes scenic design by Afsoon Pajoufar, lighting design by Reza Behjat, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, sound design by Daniel Cohen, stage management by Darrelle Bryan Rosales, assistant stage manager Max Jabara. In a Dark Dark House is produced by Sam Helfrich, Neil Holland and Knife Edge Productions, Heather Arnson serves as production manager.

Tickets are $25 (students/seniors/military) and $30 (general) and are available at www.knifeedgeproductions.com. Performances take place at A.R.T/New York Theatres, the Gural, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street.

Remaining performance schedule:

Wednesday, December 11 at 8 pm

Thursday, December 12 at 8 pm

Friday, December 13 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 14 at 8 pm

Sunday, December 15 at 7 pm (talkback following performance)

Tuesday, December 17 at 8 pm

Wednesday, December 18 at 8 pm

Thursday, December 19 at 8 pm

Friday, December 20 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm

Neil LaBute (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, TV/film producer and director. He received a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of a literary fellowship to study at The Royal Court Theatre in London. LaBute has written numerous plays including The Shape of Things, Bash, The Mercy Seat, Fat Pig (Olivier Award nominated for Best Comedy), Some Girl(s), The Way We Get By, and reasons to be pretty (Tony Award Nominated for Best Play), among others. Select film credits include In the Company of Men (New York Critics' Circle Award for Best First Feature and the Filmmaker Trophy at Sundance), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, and The Shape of Things.

Knife Edge Productions is an independent theatre and film production company that was formed in 2008. The company is dedicated to creating and producing high quality works including new plays and scripts, and existing contemporary works that push boundaries by challenging audiences to reflect upon their own assumptions about relationships, politics, social movements, and modern power structures. Their film MIRED is currently available on Amazon Prime. www.knifeedgeproductions.co





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You