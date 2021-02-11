Apollo Theater & Screen/Play Presents 30 YEARS OF HOUSE PARTY

The Apollo Theater announced details today for Apollo Film & Screen/Play Presents: 30 Years of House Party on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST, launching the nonprofit Theater's 87th season of expanded digital offerings that celebrates and centers Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora. Featuring performances by acclaimed hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play, legendary hip-hop and R&B group Full Force, Lisa Lisa, DJ Wiz, and more, the event also includes conversations with the film's stars and creators. The virtual program will explore House Party (1990) and House Party 2 (1991) and the cult classic comedy's roles in centering the Black teenage experience for mainstream audiences. Tickets for 30 Years of House Party are available now for $15 and $10 for Apollo A-List Members at https://www.apollotheater.org/spring2021/#HouseParty.

In addition to special performances, Apollo Film & Screen/Play Presents: 30 Years of House Party will include a conversation with Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin; A.J. Johnson; Darryl "Chill" Mitchell; writer and director Reginald Hudlin; and other special guests. Forefathers to TikTok viral dance-offs, Kid 'N Play's now iconic moves, along with their performances and Hudlin's vision, the House Party franchise continues to resonate across generations of audiences today. Created and produced by Cali Green, the Screen/Play series celebrates "throwback" films and their soundtracks.

"From the unbelievable cast to the performances, dance-offs and legendary soundtrack, House Party is an iconic film that continues to speak to so many, even more than 30 years after it was initially released," said Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes . "I'm thrilled that we'll be joined by Kid 'N Play, Reginald Hudlin, and so many others who drove the House Party franchise into the cultural zeitgeist as we take a look back at two films that amplified Black voices and offered Black teenagers an opportunity to see themselves center stage."

Apollo Film will continue throughout the spring season with its innovative series Apollo Film Presents: ImageNation's Cocktails & Sol Cinema on Sunday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Featuring independent films primarily directed by people of color, the program seeks to explore the history, examine social issues, and highlight the humanity of Pan-African people in the genres of drama, science fiction, animation, comedy, documentary, experimental, and emerging media. Please check www.ApolloTheater.org for film updates.

In addition to its film programs, the Apollo Theater's season features a dynamic range of programs that center Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora, while tackling important social issues for Harlem, New York, and the nation.

Tickets for the Apollo Theater's 2021 season are available now. Tickets for House Party are available for $15 and $10 for Apollo A-List Members.