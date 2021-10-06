Anika Larsen to Host MEET THE PARENT Featuring Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and Andrea Burns

New York City Children's Theater will present Meet the Parent hosted by parent, Tony-Award Nominee, and NYCCT Board Member Anika Larsen. Anika and guests Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and Andrea Burns will have an intimate conversation about how a life in theater informs their parenting and what being a parent has taught them about theater.

Wednesday, November 3rd at 7:30pm

Free, but reservation required.

New York City Children's Theater will welcome Anika Larsen and Sammy Lopez to the NYCCT family. Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) has joined the company's Board of Directors. Sammy Lopez (Be More Chill, co-producer), who directed NYCCT's digital production, Same, Same, But Different, will join the artistic staff as the first resident director.

Anika Larsen has performed on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Avenue Q, Xanadu, All Shook Up, and Rent. Off-Broadway, she was in Zanna, Don't!, Myths and Hymns, Closer Than Ever, Miracle Brothers, How to Save the World and Find True Love in 90 Minutes, Disaster!, and Unbroken Circle. Anika majored in theater at Yale University and is a member of Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Anika will return to Broadway in 2022 in Almost Famous the Musical.

For more information visit: https://www.nycchildrenstheater.org/event/meet-the-parent-seth-rudetsky-james-wesley-and-andrea-burns/