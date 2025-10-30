An Evening with Taylor Mac and Matt Ray is Coming to 92NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Tony nominee, drag icon, and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Taylor Mac and Obie Award-winning composer, pianist, and longtime collaborator Matt Ray for a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists special event on Sunday, November 16 at 7 pm. Tickets for the concert – part of the 2025/26 Tisch Music season – are available here.

In the face of calamity, Taylor Mac and Matt Ray lean into tenderness creating a new cabaret evening especially for the 92nd Street Y featuring selections from Mac and Ray’s 2022 award-winning jazz opera The Hang (original cast recording now available), their rock opera Bark of Millions, and more recent works.

Artistic Reflections from Taylor Mac and Matt Ray:

"[Matt and I have] been harmonizing for almost twenty years. Harmony, it seems, is the root of why we do this. I love harmonizing. Not just with atoms or monads, or even notes, but also ideas, wordplay, rhymes, rhythms, emotions, histories, circumstances, aspirations, and yes queen, even bodies." - Taylor Mac

"Ultimately, songwriting and composing is about collecting pieces of yourself—your feelings, your ideas, things you can’t quite remember, perhaps a vision of your future—and assembling them through the vector that is musical expression and creativity...We’re all on the same rock hurtling through a void. We’re all human. Music feels universal because together we understand things that are unspoken and hard to describe." - Matt Ray