An Evening with Taylor Mac and Matt Ray is Coming to 92NY

The evening will feature selections from Mac and Ray’s 2022 award-winning jazz opera The Hang.

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Tony nominee, drag icon, and MacArthur “genius” grant recipient Taylor Mac and Obie Award-winning composer, pianist, and longtime collaborator Matt Ray for a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists special event on Sunday, November 16 at 7 pm. Tickets for the concert – part of the 2025/26 Tisch Music season – are available here.

In the face of calamity, Taylor Mac and Matt Ray lean into tenderness creating a new cabaret evening especially for the 92nd Street Y featuring selections from Mac and Ray’s 2022 award-winning jazz opera The Hang (original cast recording now available), their rock opera Bark of Millions, and more recent works.

Artistic Reflections from Taylor Mac and Matt Ray

"[Matt and I have] been harmonizing for almost twenty years. Harmony, it seems, is the root of why we do this. I love harmonizing. Not just with atoms or monads, or even notes, but also ideas, wordplay, rhymes, rhythms, emotions, histories, circumstances, aspirations, and yes queen, even bodies." - Taylor Mac

"Ultimately, songwriting and composing is about collecting pieces of yourself—your feelings, your ideas, things you can’t quite remember, perhaps a vision of your future—and assembling them through the vector that is musical expression and creativity...We’re all on the same rock hurtling through a void. We’re all human. Music feels universal because together we understand things that are unspoken and hard to describe." - Matt Ray 




