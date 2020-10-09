All-Star Reading Of OFF THE BEATEN PATH Announced

The Zoom online reading will take place Saturday, October 17th, at 8pm.

An all-star reading of "Off the Beaten Path" has been announced.

The Zoom online reading will take place Saturday, October 17th, at 8pm Eastern/7 Central/6pm Mountain/5pm Pacific. Click to RSVP.

Click here for the Commercial

OBP is a Muiti-platform fantasy (work in-progress) musical experience, where the fate of The Companions is in the hands of the audience. Given the "Pick Your Poison" format of the show, there are roughly 30 different versions of the production, which makes the re-watchability of OBP (and the Greater Companions Trilogy) completely unprecedented. Super-fans, or ("Path-ologists" as they are liked to be called) have watched over a dozen online readings and have grown the brand exponentially.

Not only that, but with the help of an accompanying website and interactive app, (both currently in development) the adventure will continue on computers and smart phones everywhere, where Path-ologists the world over will be able to build their own characters, explore the world of the OBP and go on quests with their favorite characters.

Click here learn about the multi-platform experience. Click here to watch the commercial.

For more information, go to OBPmusical.com

