Alison Arngrim Debuts NASTY NELLIE IS AN APRIL FOOL

You would be a fool to miss former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner Alison Arngrim as she presents NASTY NELLIE IS AN APRIL FOOL, a special April Fool's Day themed edition of her critically acclaimed solo show Confessions of a Prairie B.i.t.c.h. Best known as TV's brattiest prankster, the acid-tongued, pre-Midol meanie Nellie Oleson from Little House on the Prairie, Alison Arngrim offers an uproarious blend of storytelling and stand-up about life as everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, she lets all the secrets loose of Little House on the Prairie, verifies Hollywood gossip, reveals tales about her showbiz family, and much more. Fans are invited to ask questions and interact with one another as well. Running time is 30 minutes. May include language inappropriate for children under 13.

NASTY NELLIE IS AN APRIL FOOL will be presented live at StageIt.com on Thursday, April 1 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. Tickets are $10, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Born in Queens, New York, Alison Arngrim has been performing stand-up since age 15 at such notable comedy clubs as Laugh Factory, The Improvisation and Comedy Store. In addition to seven years on "Little House on the Prairie," Alison has guest starred on "Love Boat" and "Fantasy Island," among others. After her good friend and "Little House" co-star Steve Tracy died of AIDS in 1986, Alison became a prominent AIDS activist with AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). In 1988 Alison spoke before the Presidential Commission on AIDS and was the first woman to receive the "Friend in Deed" award at APLA. In 1992 Alison was presented with a resolution by the Los Angeles City Council commending her on her work on behalf of people living with HIV and AIDS. In 2004, Arngrim revealed to the world that she was sexually molested as a child and joined the advisory board of Protect, a group that fights to give children a voice in the war against child abuse. In 2006 she received the prestigious Justice Award from Justice for Children, a national child protection organization and an award from The National Association to Protect Children. Another milestone in her career happened in 2007 when, after much lobbying, she was proudly placed on Mr. Blackwell's "Worst Dressed List" alongside Victoria Beckham, Lindsay Lohan and Mary-Kate Olsen.

The original Confessions of a Prairie B.i.t.c.h premiered at New York's legendary Fez in 2002 and has become a worldwide phenomenon. In the US, it has been performed to packed houses in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Phildaelphia, Rochester and even Maui. Internationally, Confessions d'une Garce de La Prairie, performed entirely in French, has toured extensively throughout France including a sold out stop at the Palais des Congres.