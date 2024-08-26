Aidan La Poche's DAUGHTERS OF THE RULING CLASS to Debut at The 303

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aidan La Poche's darkly comedic drama, Daughters of the Ruling Class, is set to make its debut at The 303, the nightlife space under The Stranger NYC, from September 17-19. Produced by Cherubs Productions in collaboration with OUTSIDE THE BOX AMUSEMENTS (OTBA), this unique production merges theater, fashion, and nightlife into a singular theatrical experience.

Daughters of the Ruling Class plunges audiences into the opulent yet treacherous world of a group of friends, all children of the global elite, whose lives begin to unravel on the eve of the prestigious Willshire Ball, against the backdrop of an impending cosmic catastrophe. With biting dialogue and an unflinching exploration of power and privilege, the play strips away the gilded veneer of extreme wealth to reveal the raw humanity beneath.

The cast features Brennan Keeley, Eden Plepler, Kalissa Persaud, Mads Daily, Olivia Vitarelli, Renee Nicole-Powell, and Vivian Hunt. The production will also showcase costumes designed by independent New York City designers Amanda Tabot, Zepherina, and Fiona Frohnapfel, with their new collections unveiled throughout the performance, turning fashion into a key storytelling element. Directed by Aidan La Poche and Hadassa Garfein. Produced by Isa Barrett, Katie Kern, Sadie Schlesinger. Costume and scenic design by Pearl Marden.

Following the final performance, attendees are invited to an exclusive after-party in the nightclub space, designed by Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev. The luxurious nightclub setting, inspired by Silencio in Paris, provides a visually striking backdrop that heightens the play's themes of excess and impending doom.

Tickets are now available for this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience at The 303.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Stranger NYC's website.

