ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Benefit Reading to Support Performers at The Episcopal Actors' Guild This July

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) will host a special benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring’s classic dark comedy Arsenic and Old Lace on Sunday, July 13 at 3 PM and Monday, July 14 at 7 PM at Guild Hall (1 E. 29th Street, 2nd Floor, NYC). Presented by EAG’s beloved troupe “The Royal Episcopal Guilders,” the staged reading will support EAG’s mission of assisting professional performers in need.

Tickets are priced at $25 (general admission) and $50 (VIP reserved) and can be reserved by emailing paul@actorsguild.org. Seating is limited for this deadly good time.

Kesselring’s Arsenic and Old Lace is a perennial favorite, blending farce, mystery, and macabre humor. The story follows sweet old sisters with a sinister secret, their drama-prone nephew, and a string of untimely “accidents” piling up in the cellar.

The cast includes Tom Arrowsmith, Jane Buchanan*, Thomas A. Cahill*, Charles C. Casano, Chris Chinn*, Carl DiModungo, Michael Freeman, Jenny D. Green*, Randall Holden*, Evangeline Johns*, and Leslie Middlebrook*, under the direction of Peter Von Berg*.

(*Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.)

This event is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, and produced with the cooperation of the Performers’ Unions through Theatre Authority, Inc.

Founded in 1923, The Episcopal Actors’ Guild provides emergency aid and professional support to performers of all faiths and none. In addition to its charitable work, EAG hosts a robust calendar of public events, including readings, concerts, and workshops. Learn more at actorsguild.org.

