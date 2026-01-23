ARIES IN WOLF'S CLOTHING Debuts at New York Theatre Festival This Month

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aries in Wolf's Clothing, a new LGBTQ+ play written and produced by Malgorzata Jasiniak, will be presented as part of the New York Theatre Festival with a limited run at Teatro Latea on January 20th, 21st, and the 24th.

Directed by Zoé Zifer, Aries in Wolf's Clothing is a queer coming-of-age play about three close friends sharing an apartment-and the feelings that refuse to stay hidden. As Lena and Daria begin to navigate a charged connection neither fully knows how to name, Susie struggles to hold her ground as the balance of their friendship shifts. Set in New York City, the play explores identity, intimacy, and power, asking what happens when loving honestly means risking everything you've built to protect yourself. With sharp dialogue and emotional precision, Aries in Wolf's Clothing captures the messy, magnetic pull of female friendship and desire.

The production features Malgorzata Jasiniak as Lena, alongside Maggie Lega as Daria, Madsy Hanks as Susie, and Octavio Vourvoulias as Amir. Rachel Brudner serves as understudy for Susie, with Aubrey Dixon understudyingDaria.

The creative team includes Vaishanavi Raul (Stage Manager), Emily Tolli (Lighting Designer), and Becca Canziani (Intimacy Choreographer), whose work ensures the production approaches moments of physical and emotional closeness with care, and intention.

Presented as a limited run at the New York Theatre Festival, Aries in Wolf's Clothing contributes to the festival's mission of amplifying emerging voices and bold new work. The play offers audiences an intimate theatrical experience that speaks directly to contemporary LGBTQ+ narratives.

Performances will take place at Teatro Latea in New York City on January 20th, 21st, and the 24th.