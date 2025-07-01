AN OUTRAGEOUS OUTCOME Will Premiere at The New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Outrageous Outcome, a new musical by Colby Thompson, will premiere in July at the New York Theater Festival.

The one-act musical revue examines the concept of luck and what it even means. It follows a series of events that all deal with some kind of luck or happenstance. Some of them are very obviously extraordinary, others are more subjective examples of luck, and a few are simply bizarre.

This production follows a concert presentation of the show at the Green Room 42 in November 2023.

Juan Castro, Rocky Nardone, Annika Stenstedt, and Emily Rose Unnasch make up the cast with Alaina Bozarth and Joshua Orsi serving as swings.

The production is directed by Colby Thompson, music directed by Rachel Colette Cohen, and stage managed by Emily Prior. Additional production members include Connor Picard as lighting designer, Colleen Gold as intimacy coordinator, and Luca Evans as production assistant.

An Outrageous Outcome runs at the Hudson Guild Theater (441 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001) on July 22nd at 6:15pm, July 25th at 4pm, and July 26th at 9pm.

Comments

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...