ACT 1 AND DONE Cabaret to Play at The Green Room 42 November 17

LxL Production Co., a New York City-based, female-founded production company, will present a cabaret filled with act one finales from fan-favorite musicals.

Act 1 and Done at The Green Room 42 on November 17 at 9:30 p.m. gives audiencds the chance to finally hear that song they missed when they had to be first in line to get a $22 drink.

Featured performers include Producers Lauren Biedron, Lauren Riddle, and Claire Baillie.

Joining them are Anya Maier, Betty Schneider, Elijah Martinez, Emilie Richardson, Emma Gardner, Emma Smiler, Jack Roden, Jamie Louise Lockhart, Kolby Lamont Bates, Lucas Dickson, Megan Onello, Natalie Steele, Quinn Kelley, Rachael Sprankle, Rachel Rudolph, Rosalie Hess, Safin Karim, Shae Duggan, and Stephen Nickisch.

Act 1 and Done features music direction by Aidan Wells.

LxL Productions is a New York City-based production and events company that empowers women through strong, on-stage representation. From theater and cabarets to private events, the company creates its own productions and partner with artists and clients to bring their visions to life.