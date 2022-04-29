92Y Celebrates Judith Jamison, Craig Newmark, Jeff Schoenfeld and More at Gala Set For May

On May 16, 2022, 6:00 pm ET, the 92nd Street Y will host its first in-person gala in two years, with an option to view online, honoring exceptional individuals and celebrating the many ways in which donor support has sustained 92Y during the pandemic, enabling us to serve our local and global communities like never before. All proceeds benefit 92Y, and tickets are available here.

Honorees are:

Judith Jamison - For her legendary contributions to modern dance and the longstanding relationship between The 92nd Street Y and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

CRAIG NEWMARK - For his important contributions in elevating civic discourse at The 92nd Street Y and throughout the country

JEFF SCHOENFELD - For his indelible impact on the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities at The 92nd Street Y and beyond

The event will include a special tribute for RABBI PETER RUBINSTEIN, who is retiring after 8 years leading 92nd Street Y New York's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life.

Musical Performances by

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT with SULLIVAN FORTNER

THE KNIGHTS, 92Y Ensemble in Residence

Dance performance by Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER