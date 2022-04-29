92Y Celebrates Judith Jamison, Craig Newmark, Jeff Schoenfeld and More at Gala Set For May
The event is on May 16, 2022, 6:00 pm ET.
On May 16, 2022, 6:00 pm ET, the 92nd Street Y will host its first in-person gala in two years, with an option to view online, honoring exceptional individuals and celebrating the many ways in which donor support has sustained 92Y during the pandemic, enabling us to serve our local and global communities like never before. All proceeds benefit 92Y, and tickets are available here.
Honorees are:
Judith Jamison - For her legendary contributions to modern dance and the longstanding relationship between The 92nd Street Y and Alvin Ailey American Dance TheaterCRAIG NEWMARK - For his important contributions in elevating civic discourse at The 92nd Street Y and throughout the country JEFF SCHOENFELD - For his indelible impact on the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities at The 92nd Street Y and beyond The event will include a special tribute for RABBI PETER RUBINSTEIN, who is retiring after 8 years leading 92nd Street Y New York's Bronfman Center for Jewish Life.
Musical Performances by CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT with SULLIVAN FORTNER THE KNIGHTS, 92Y Ensemble in Residence Dance performance by Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER "Now in our 148th year, we at the 92nd Street Y are delighted to return to an in-person celebration after two years, though also with a virtual viewing option for our supporters worldwide. We gather to honor all who have sustained 92Y's innovation and reinvention throughout the pandemic-our patrons, supporters, staff, artists, performers, thinkers, educators, and other extraordinary people who are helping to ensure our future. As we continue to serve our global digital audience, we are once again also welcoming thousands of visitors daily through our doors for our distinctive, enriching programming," said Seth Pinsky, CEO of the 92nd Street Y.