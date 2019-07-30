Production company 3DaysPrior has announced their participation in The Brick's Shakespeare in the Theater Festival, where they will be presenting a remount of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, following a sold-out run at The Upstairs Theater at St. Paul's in June. The production will be directed by Rachel B. Karp, and star co-artistic directors Sydney Tennant (the upcoming film "The Secret" opposite Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas) and Ziggy Schulting (currently touring with Hudson Shakespeare Company) as Guildenstern and Rosencrantz, respectively.

Acclaimed as a modern dramatic masterpiece, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is the fabulously inventive tale of Hamlet as told from the worm's-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters in Shakespeare's play. In Tom Stoppard's best-known work, this Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where echoes of Waiting for Godot resound, where reality and illusion intermix, and where fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

Ms. Karp, whose version of the play is gender-bent, writes of the production: "In 3DaysPrior's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, binaries crumble; we aim to simultaneously illuminate the confusion and terror of being a human in this world and satirize the cis-white-male patterns of logic that have so devastatingly failed our nation. With women in traditionally male roles, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead becomes an absurd interrogation of the nature of gender and masculinity and their intersection with privilege and class."

The show currently features Schulting (Rosencrantz), Tennant (Guildenstern), Rora Brodwin (The Player), Maya Bowman (Hamlet), Becca Gracey (Claudius), Molly Burdick (Polonius/Tragedian), Michael San Roman (Gertrude/Alfred), and Kyle Thomas (Ophelia/Tragedian).

Fight choreography by Madeleine Emerick and Dispatch Combat Collective. Scenic and prop design by Nola Donkin. Costume Design by Laura McCullagh. Lighting Design by Erica Zippel Schnitzer; Original Lighting Design by Taylor Lilly. Sound Design by Nicola Citera. The remount is being produced by The Brick in association with Schulting and Tennant, and team members Rachel B. Karp, Lily Kamp, Erica Zippel Schnitzer, and Eli Schleicher.

3DaysPrior was founded by Schulting and Tennant with the objective of "creating an inclusive web of individuals willing to empower each other to embrace and honor our shared humanity." With a dedication to intersectionality and diversity, they strive to support work from early career professionals of all performance mediums in an honest and affordable way.

The Brick is Williamsburg, Brooklyn's destination for cutting-edge theatrical experience. The Brick and its company, The Brick Theater, Inc, were founded in 2002 by Robert Honeywell and Michael Gardner. Formerly an auto-body shop, a yoga center, and various storage spaces, this brick-walled garage in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was completely refurbished as a state-of-the-art performance space.

The Brick has been home to many critically acclaimed premieres, including Bouffon Glass Menajoree (NY IT Award Winner-Outstanding Play), In a Strange Room (Time Out New York's Top Ten Plays), Samuel & Alasdair: A Personal History of the Robot War (NY IT Award Winner-Outstanding Play and Greed: a Musical Love $tory (NY IT Award Nominee-Outstanding Musical). The Brick has hosted some of downtown theater's most innovative artists, including Annie Baker, Young Jean Lee, The Debate Society, Thomas Bradshaw and Nick Jones.

Tickets are available via https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1014843. They can also be found through the company website at 3daysprior.com.





