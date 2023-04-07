Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

spit&vigor Returns To The Players With THE BRUTES

A deeply intimate portrayal of a family divided, performed in their historic dining room by special invitation of the Booth family.

Apr. 07, 2023  

spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee).

The two performances are near April's Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit Click Here.

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth.

This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.




