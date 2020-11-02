York Theatre Company to Present TOMFOOLERY Panel Featuring Stephanie d'Abruzzo, Josh Grisetti and More
Tune in Monday, November 9 at 7:00 pm.
Join York Theatre Company as they revisit the witty, wicked and thoroughly twisted world of famed satirical songwriter Tom Lehrer with a virtual reunion of their 2011 Musicals in Mufti presentation of the 1981 revue Tomfoolery.
Devised by Cameron Mackintosh and Robin Ray and based on the words and music of Tom Lehrer, this is one wildly wicked revue of satirical songs. No one is spared - when it comes to the man who wrote "Poisoning Pigeons in the Park," "The Vatican Rag," and "The Masochism Tango," nothing is sacred except a good laugh.
York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will lead the panel discussion with director Pamela Hunt, music director Michael Rice, cast members Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Josh Grisetti, Ben Liebert and Michael McCormick, and more!
PLEASE NOTE: This is a panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.
A link will be provided in your order email confirmation.