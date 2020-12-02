York Theatre Company Presents BAR MITZVAH BOY Panel With Ben Fankhauser, Timothy Jerome, Neal Benari and More

Just in time for Hanukkah! Join The York Theatre Company on December 7 at 7pm as they revisit Bar Mitzvah Boy, the bittersweet musical comedy based on Jack Rosenthal's award-winning 1976 BBC1 teleplay of the same name about a young Jewish Londoner who runs away from the Bar Mitzvah into which his parents have poured their efforts and their money.

The rarely-seen musical Bar Mitzvah Boy, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and book by Jack Rosenthal (Yentl), as adapted by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys), was the second of three shows in the Winter 2018 Musicals in Mufti Series celebrating the works of composer Jule Styne.

The York's 2018 presentation marked the New York premiere of a new version first presented in London in 2016, with a book adapted by David Thompson and new songs with lyrics by Don Black, using previously unheard Jule Styne melodies.

York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by Don Black (lyricist), David Thompson (adapted book), Jason Buell (Archivist for the Styne Estate), director Annette Jolles, music director Darren R. Cohen, and cast members including Ben Fankhauser, Timothy Jerome, Neal Benari, Lori Wilner, and more!

PLEASE NOTE:

i??This is a panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Photo Credit: Ben Strothmann

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You