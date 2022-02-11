World Premiere of Dungeons and Dragons Musical HERE THERE BE DRAGONS Announced

Announced today is the world premiere of Here There Be Dragons - A New Musical Quest, inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Featuring book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson, Here There Be Dragons is set to premiere at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) with performances beginning Thursday, June 16, and set to run through Sunday July 17, 2022.



The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords".



"In college I met my best friends, playing seemingly endless sessions of the 3.5 edition of Dungeons & Dragons. We still play together to this day. Theo and I wrote this show because of the impact our friends from college, and even high school, had on both of us. This show is about the strength it takes to choose one's friends and the struggles that must be overcome to make lasting connections. We're thrilled to share this story, as the enduring nature of friendship is something we herald as essential to life. There's a world to explore, best have your party by your side to face it. Now, roll for initiative!" said writer Chase O'Neill.



Additional information, including complete cast and creative team, will be announced shortly.



Here There Be Dragons will play the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $47 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1089995.



For more information, please visit TerisAndONeill.com/HereThereBeDragons.