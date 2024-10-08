World Premiere Of Adam Szymkowicz THE SEX WRITER to be Presented at The Gene Frankel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When a family tragedy occurs, a writer returns to her hometown in the World Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz's new play The Sex Writer. The limited run plays October 30 - November 17 at The Gene Frankel Theatre in NoHo. The Sex Writer is directed by Thin Duke Productions Founding Artistic Director Philip Cruise, and features Seth Gilliam who is well known to television audiences for his work on The Wire and The Walking Dead.

Thin Duke and SparkPlug Productions previously worked with Szymkowicz on the award-winning play Clown Bar 2 at NYC Fringe Festival last Spring. Clown Bar 2 won four awards including a 2024 Audience Choice Fringe Award.

Director Cruise shared his thoughts on the upcoming production, "The Sex Writer is darkly funny, super-irreverent and really entertaining. I haven't seen a story like this before." He went on to say, "My appreciation and love for Adam's writing really began when Christopher and Rebekah Ross Lee of Sparkplug Productions asked me to join the Production Team for Adam's play Clown Bar 2 earlier in the year. The award-winning show enjoyed a sold out-run and was an absolute joy to work on. When Thin Duke/Sparkplug was looking for a new play to produce, Adam's incredible writing made the most sense. Add to that the phenomenal cast with GET SOME star Tammi Cubilette as our lead character, sex writer Jane and THE WIRE'S Seth Gilliam as Aiden, her high school love, we couldn't be more excited to share this fresh take with New York audiences."

Jane's father, an "important" writer has just died by suicide and Jane goes home to her small town to deal with the details of death. Jane is a professor and spicy romance writer and as she meets new possibilities and old loves, she narrates all her sexual longings. She struggles to deal with the grief from her father's death and the feeling that he deserted her a long time ago.

The cast features David Arthur Bachrach (As You Like It/Frog & Peach), Olivia Baseman (The War of Woo), Philip Cruise (Final Boarding Call/WTP/Ma-Yi Theatre Company), Tammi Cubilette (House of Buggin'), Sionne Elise (The War of Woo), Callie Fabac (Clown Bar 2), Seth Gilliam (The LI Wire/The Walking Dead), Jim Hawkins (Clown Bar 2), Christopher Lee (Clown Bar 2), Edward Miller (Last Bar at the End of the World), and Jack Morrill (Walk Up Theatre Collective).

The creative and Production Team includes Holly Pocket McCaffrey (costume design), PJ Mapother (lighting and sound design), and Tommy Pegan (stage management). Produced by Thin Duke Productions in association with SparkPlug Productions, with Philip Cruise, Seth Gilliam, Christopher Lee, and Edward Miller.

The Sex Writer runs October 30 - November 17 with performances Wednesday - Sunday at 8pm, and Sunday's at 3pm (no performance on Thursday, October 31). Running time: 75 minutes. The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $35.

