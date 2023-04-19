WINK Brings Sophisticated Theatre For Young (and Younger) Audiences To New Victory Theater, April 22 - May 21

Wink, presented by the Brooklyn-based Spellbound Theatre, brings an imaginative, multidisciplinary performance of mesmerizing shadow puppetry, physical theater, and delightful animation to the New Victory Theater from April 22 through May 7. Inspired by Eugene Field's 1889 dreamlike bedtime poem "Wynken, Blynken, and Nod," this unique show takes young audience members (recommended for ages 4-7) on a captivating journey that transforms a familiar bedroom into an enchanting world full of surprises.

Fall fast asleep and wake up in the world of Wink, where mountains morph into oceans, twinkling stars turn into fish and ships sail into the night sky. With playful shadow puppetry, magical movement, whimsy and wonder, Spellbound Theatre brings audiences into the sweet dreams of a small girl as she adventures with her teddy across land, sea and air. After all, anything is possible under moonlight's spell!

"Spellbound is thrilled to return to main stage productions with Wink, one of the company's original shows. After over a year of transitioning to an artist-driven shared leadership model, Spellbound seeks to break down the barriers of inequity and increase accessibility and diversity in the field. It's been wonderful to extend our collaboration to include returning and new Spellbound artists and the technicians and staff at the New Victory Theater," said Spellbound's Oversight Committee Asha John, Jody Doo, Melissa Costidis, & Susanna Brock.

As one of the only companies in the U.S. creating work exclusively for kids ages 0 to 5, Spellbound Theatre believes that children are never too young for innovative and imaginative arts experiences. Their award-winning ensemble of storytellers, puppeteers, physical theater performers, musicians and visual artists are pioneers in the field of Theater for the Very Young, tailoring their multidisciplinary, multisensory productions to the interests of each audience and age group.

"We are thrilled to welcome NYC's Spellbound back to the New Victory," said Mary Rose Lloyd, New 42 Artistic Director. "This company is uniquely positioned as one of the only U.S. theater groups making work for the youngest of children. The engagements of Wink (for 4-7 year olds) and Shakespeare's Stars (for babies and toddlers) will introduce this charming, talented company to wee ones who will not only be at their first show at the New Victory, but their first show ever!"

Wink runs 45 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 4-7. Tickets for Wink start at $25 and are available online (NewVictory.org) and by phone (646.223.3010). For box office window hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lower lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

The New Victory Theater is thrilled to celebrate the return of shows for babies and toddlers after a three-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. Spellbound Theatre will also be presenting a sold-out production of Shakespeare's Stars in the lower lobby of the New Victory Theater from May 11 through May 21. Inviting tiny hands and feet to discover infinite possibilities in an intimate multisensory experience, this gentle show is designed as a safe and judgment-free space complete with starlit props, musical instruments and mesmerizing movement for the youngest theater fans. Developed in the Theater's new work development program, New Victory LabWorks, Shakespeare's Stars is a unique experience in which babies can be babies - whether that means crawling curiously into the performance space or taking a much-needed break.

Wink is created by Lauren Jost and Margot Fitzsimmons and features music by Drew Peterson, animation by Christine Dehne, lighting design by Yang Yu, set design by WT McRae, costume design by Devon Ritchie, and puppet consultation by Kathleen Doyle and Spica Wobbe.

Wink was developed by Lauren Jost and Margot Fitzsimmons. This show has been performed at The Old Stone House (2012), CBE Early Childhood Center (2012), Aaron Davis Hall, City College of New York (2012), South Oxford Space, Brooklyn (2012), Jumpin' Juniper Festival, Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX) (2013), The Miami Theater Center as a part of their LEAP program (2017), Symphony Space (2018), The Long Island Children's Museum (2019) and now at the New Victory Theater (2023).

Shakespeare's Stars is devised by Christine Dehne and Lauren Jost with Valerie Clayman Pye serving as the lead devising artist. The show features sound design and compositions by Emilie Weibel, lighting design by Yang Yu, design by Valerie Reid, and is created in collaboration with Sook Kim, Hyejung Son, Melisa Orozco Vargas, Susanna Brock, and Emily Baldwin.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

The New Victory opens new worlds to young people and families through extraordinary performances, education and engagement programs. Bringing kids to the arts and the arts to kids since 1995, this nonprofit theater has become a standard-bearer of quality performing arts for young audiences in the United States. Reflecting and serving the multicultural city it calls home, The New Victory is committed to arts access for all communities of New York to experience and engage with the exemplary international shows on its stages. A global leader in arts education, youth development and audience engagement, the New Victory Theater has been honored by the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, by Americans for the Arts with a national Arts Education Award, and by the Drama Desk for "providing enchanting, sophisticated children's theater that appeals to the child in all of us, and for nurturing a love of theater in young people."

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet, New 42 is a cultural nonprofit whose mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward. Driven by a deep commitment to performing arts access, New 42 connects people to world-class performances, essential education and employment programs, and creative communities that push culture forward. Through New Victory and New 42 Studios, the nonprofit serves artists, educators and New Yorkers of all ages with invaluable arts engagement and resources in and beyond the performing arts. Together with our supporters, New 42 opens new perspectives, incubates new works and creates new opportunities to move us all.