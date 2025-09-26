WIGS: THE PLAY! to Launch Residency at The PIT Loft

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a whirlwind summer of wig-fueled chaos, camp, and laughter, Wigs: The Play! is officially settling into a new home. Following a successful press and industry showcase at The PIT Loft last week and a celebratory fundraiser event last night at Sweetie Bar, the show has announced it will return to The PIT Loft for a fortnightly Friday night residency beginning October 3rd and running through the end of the year.

The September 18th press show at The PIT Loft capped off the company's eight-show Summer Workshop series, featuring cast members Eleanor Babwin, Ben Bonnici, Adama Joy, Liliana Berman, and Lysia Mogford. The performance, which invited press and industry professionals into the wiggy world of Wigs, showcased the collaborative, unpredictable energy that has defined the project since its debut in June.

Last night on September 26th, the company gathered again for a packed fundraiser event at Sweetie, organized by cast member Rye Fruehling, with the goal of raising funds to sustain the production's continued run. During the event, Wigs executive producer and director Ava Monroe shared the news that the show would not only continue but expand:

"We've been offered residency at The Pit, and I want to shout out our actors and production team," Monroe said. "A very established theater and comedy venue offered us a primetime slot -- an anchor show -- after just two shows for them. That is because of how talented our actors and crew are."

As part of the residency, Wigs will perform every alternating Friday night at The PIT Loft (154 W 29th St, New York, NY), alternating between 7:00 PM and 8:30 PM start times. The residency runs from October 3rd through December 19th, giving audiences multiple chances to step into the unpredictable, camp-fueled universe where wigs quite literally drive the story.

Wigs: The Play! is a 60-minute improvised theatre experience that begins with the Donning of the Wigs Ceremony, in which the Queen of the Night, New York drag icon Jacklynn Hyde, assigns wigs chosen by the audience to each cast member. The audience also votes on the evening's genre and setting, meaning no two performances are ever alike. What follows is bold, playful, on-your-feet storytelling where collaboration, chaos, and laughter reign supreme.

Upcoming Residency Dates at The PIT Loft

Friday, October 3 - 8:30 PM

Friday, October 10 - 7:00 PM

Friday, October 24 - 8:30 PM

Friday, November 14 - 8:30 PM

Friday, November 21 - 7:00 PM

Friday, December 19 - 8:30 PM