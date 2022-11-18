WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET is Now Playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
Performances continue today at 12Noon and Sunday 2pm.
Dance over to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for two more opportunities to catch the Concert Presentation of "When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street", a musical adaptation of Elsa Okon Rael's award-winning book.
The magnificent cast - headed by veteran actor Jordan Charney and Broadway newcomer Annabelle Wachtel - brings composer Matthew Gandolfo's smart and hummable score to life under the watchful eye of director and lyricist Shellen Lubin. The relationship between Zaydeh (Charney) and Zessie (Wachtel) is at the heart of this family-friendly, heartwarming tale about the importance of lifelong learning, never shying away from asking questions and - perhaps most poignant in today's divisive world - overcoming our differences and finding joy in what bonds us together. Charney and Wachtel are supported lovingly by Joanne Halev (Bubbeh); Jacob Harran (narrator, Zalman); Scott Harrison (Papa, Cantor); and Samantha Helmstetter (Mama, Aunt Trina)
Performances continue today at 12Noon and Sunday 2pm (live and livestreamed). For tickets, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210285®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmjhnyc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
The Shed announced the continuation of its three-year partnership with Artistic Director Troy Anthony and The Fire Ensemble to foster community-building, intersectional artistic practice, and resource sharing with a new musical work, To Feel A Thing: A Ritual For Emergence by award-winning author and resident artist adrienne maree brown (Emergent Strategy, Pleasure Activism).
Paul Dresher Ensemble, OPERA America's New Works Forum, Ensemble Ipse & First Look Sonoma Present the NY Premiere of BOTH EYES OPEN
November 17, 2022
The Paul Dresher Ensemble, OPERA America's New Works Forum, Ensemble Ipse, and First Look Sonoma present the New York premiere of Both Eyes Open, an experimental chamber opera by Brooklyn-based composer Max Giteck Duykers and Berkeley-based playwright Philip Kan Gotanda.
Jeannette Bayardelle, Amber Ardolino & More to Star in BROADWAY SINGS MARIAH CAREY at Sony Hall
November 17, 2022
What better way to celebrate Christmas, than a Broadway all-star original arrangement of iconic Mariah Carey holiday songs with a huge orchestra? The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series will return to Sony Hall with a holiday spectacular on December 5th.
Carrie St. Louis & Russell Daniels to Join Extended Run of TITANIQUE at the Daryl Roth Theatre
November 17, 2022
New cast members will board the hit musical comedy Titanique, beginning performances this Sunday, November 20 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Joining the cast are Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, and Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, who star alongside original cast members.
Laura Benanti, Bobby Conte, Julia Murney & Samantha Pauly to Join Eleri Ward for Sony Hall Concert
November 17, 2022
Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will be joined by special guest Broadway stars Laura Benanti, Bobby Conte, Julia Murney, and Samantha Pauly to celebrate her new album Keep A Tender Distance from GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS at New York’s Sony Hall on Monday, December 19 at 8:00 PM.