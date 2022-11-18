WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET is Now Playing at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Dance over to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for two more opportunities to catch the Concert Presentation of "When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street", a musical adaptation of Elsa Okon Rael's award-winning book.

The magnificent cast - headed by veteran actor Jordan Charney and Broadway newcomer Annabelle Wachtel - brings composer Matthew Gandolfo's smart and hummable score to life under the watchful eye of director and lyricist Shellen Lubin. The relationship between Zaydeh (Charney) and Zessie (Wachtel) is at the heart of this family-friendly, heartwarming tale about the importance of lifelong learning, never shying away from asking questions and - perhaps most poignant in today's divisive world - overcoming our differences and finding joy in what bonds us together. Charney and Wachtel are supported lovingly by Joanne Halev (Bubbeh); Jacob Harran (narrator, Zalman); Scott Harrison (Papa, Cantor); and Samantha Helmstetter (Mama, Aunt Trina)

Performances continue today at 12Noon and Sunday 2pm (live and livestreamed). For tickets, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210285®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmjhnyc.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1