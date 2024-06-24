WHEN WE DEAD AWAKEN & More Set for ATA Summer Season

The season will also feature Macbeth and more.
The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976 by James Jennings (who continues as its President and Artistic Director) is a multi-theatre complex housing a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights, and 8 directors designed to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.
Known for an ambitious array of projects during their summer season, this year's July and August programming includes:
Ibsen's When We Dead Awake directed by John DeBenedetto - July 17 - 21
Shakespeare's MACBETH, directed by Ken Coughlin - July 24 - August 11
Meny Beriro's THE SEACOAST OF CHILE - July 24 - August 4
Visit https://americantheatreofactors.org for tickets and further info
Videos