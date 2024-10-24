Photos: Lorna Courtney Visits FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

The new edition runs until November 3rd at Theater 555 in NYC.
Lorna Courtney, Tony Nominated actress in & Juliet, recently stopped by to celebrate her birthday and laugh at herself alongside audiences in FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole A Song. Ms. Courtney met the cast after the show, still laughing.
Below, check out photos of Courtney with Nicole Vanessa Ortiz who spoofs her in the & Juliet number, and with the full cast.
Photos by Christopher Isolano
